Diggory Dillingham, Mason Turner Set Iowa Swimming Records at Spooktacular Meet

2020 DSMY Spooktacular

October 17-18, 2020

MidAmerican Energy Company Aquatic Center Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, IA

SCY

Results on Meet Mobile “2020 DSMY Spooktacular”

Teams from around the midwest gathered in Des Moines, Iowa this weekend for the DSMY Spooktacular meet.

On Saturday, 15-year-old Diggory Dillingham immediately got to work in the 50 freestyle, where he touched in second place with a time of 20.41. With this, Dillingham broke the Iowa Swimming LSC record in the 50 freestyle for the 15-16 age-group. Dillingham also earned his first US Open cut, sliding under the 20.49 time standard for the 2020 meet in December.

In Dillingham’s other event, the 200 freestyle, he attempted to cut more time off of his 50 freestyle time by going for a split. Impressively, he managed to get within .04 of his time from earlier in the session, flipping in a 20.45 before swimming at a relaxed pace the rest of the race.

The only swimmer to beat Dillingham in the 50 freestyle was 17-year-old Luke Barr, who is listed at #16 on SwimSwam’s High School Class of 2021 Men’s Rankings. In the event, Barr crushed a new best time of 19.83 to cut more than three tenths of a second off of his best time. An Indiana University commit, Barr’s 50 is now one of the fastest in his entire class.

Barr also posted a best time in the 100 backstroke, where he went a time of 47.10 to drop over 1.5 seconds off of his best time. Although Barr’s best events have typically been the IMs and the sprint freestyle events, his 100 backstroke time now puts him within range of the top backstrokers in his class. At the time of his ranking, Barr’s backstroke was actually considered one of his weaker events, which implies that he has some big things coming in his primary events.

The next day, Barr came back and posted two additional best times. Beginning with the 100 freestyle, Barr swam to a final time of 43.73, which cut over a half second off of his previous best (44.27). With this, he now owns one of the top times in his entire class and the 4th fastest time in the entire country this season, regardless of age.

Barr also swam a best time in the 200 butterfly, where he dropped over 18 seconds to finish in a time of 1:55.18. The last time Barr registered an official time in the 200 butterfly was in 2016, when he was only 13 years old.

Earlier in the day, 14-year-old Mason Turner set the second Iowa Swimming record of the weekend in the 200 butterfly. Swimming a final time of 1:53.82, Turner managed to set a new LSC record for 13-14 year-olds in the event. He also cut almost 2 seconds off of his best time and finished first by 1.5 seconds. Turner’s swim ranks first in the country in his age group, adding to his top ranking in the 1000 freestyle as well.

In the 500 freestyle, Turner matched his best time, touching first in 4:37.09, which best the rest of the field by over 5 seconds.

Other Highlights:

16-year-old Nathaniel Germonprez dropped time in all 5 of the events he swam during the meet. His most impressive drop came in the 400 IM, where he cut over 18 seconds to cruise past the field in a time of 3:56.01.

17-year-old Mateo Miceli , an Alabama commit, finished 2nd in the 200 freestyle with an 8 second drop to come into the wall with a time of 1:41.80. Although he was seeded with a time of 1:59.28, his previous best time in the USA Swimming database stood at a 1:49.16 from February.

17-year-old Rylee Trojan cut 2 seconds off of her best time in the 200 backstroke to finish in a time of 2:05.14. Trojan managed to cruise past the rest of the field, besting the runner-up by over 9 seconds. Trojan is currently committed to swim at Southern Illinois University in the fall.

16-year-old Hannah Hailu dropped time in all 4 of the events she swam. In the 100 backstroke, Hailu dropped three tenths of a second to finish in an impressive 55.97, getting under the 56-second mark for the first time. Has also broke the 2:04-barrier in the 200 butterfly for the first time, dropping over 2 seconds to finish in 2:03.57.

