Die beliebtesten Schwimm-Videos 2016: Ein letztes Good Bye von Phelps

2016 Swammy Awards: NCAA Women’s Coach of the Year To see all of our 2016 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here 2016 NCAA WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR: JACK BAUERLE, University…

British Swimming’s Alexei Evangulov Excited For Future The past 12 months has seen British Diving make history yet National Performance Director Alexei Evangulov believes the sport can…

Simone Biles Wins AP Female Athlete of the Year Over Ledecky A battle of young Olympic stars came down to just 11 votes, with gymnast Simone Biles eking out the Associated Press’s Athlete of the Year award over Katie Ledecky.

2016 Swammy Awards: Caribbean/Central Am. Female Swimmer of the Year To see all of our 2016 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here 2016 CARIBBEAN/CENTRAL AMERICAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: ALIA…