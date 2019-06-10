Di Pietro & Martinenghi Named To Aqua Centurions

Another day and another round of International Swimming League (ISL) roster announcements hit Instagram, this time for the Rome-based Aqua Centurions. The Federica Pellegrini-led squad announced that Italian National Record holders Silvia Di Pietro and Nicolo Martinenghi have joined the squad, adding freestyle and breaststroke power to the mix.

A 4-time medalist at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor, Di Pietro holds her nation’s standards in the LCM 50 free (24.84) and also in the SCM versions in respective marks of 23.90 and 25.22.

As for Martinenghi, the 19-year-old busted onto the international swimming scene with a pair of World Junior Records in 2017. He notched a still-standing mark of 26.97 in the LCM 50 breast and and also still-surviving 59.01 in the LCM 100 breast before withdrawing from last year’s European Championships to address an ongoing groin injury.

He returned to competition last November in Bolzano, clocking a respectable 58.65 SCM 100 breast there. Martinenghi was named to the Italian roster for Gwangju, set to race the men’s 50m breast with his season-best 26.98 from Italian Nationals.

Aqua Centurions Roster as of June 10th: