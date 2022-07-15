Denver’s Kieran Watson Opens Mt Hood Sectional with 16-Second Drop in 800 Free

2022 Speedo Sectionals – MT HOOD

July 14-17, 2022

Mount Hood, Oregon

Mt Hood CC Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile

The Speedo Sectionals meet in Mt Hood, OR kicked off today at Mt. Hood CC Aquatic Center.

In today’s distance events, TOPS 19-year-old Kieran Watson had a phenomenal swim, roaring to victory in the men’s 800 free with an 8:16.26. That swim marked a massive 16-seconds drop from his previous personal best, and got him into the wall 8 seconds ahead of the field. The swim also bodes well for his 400 later in the meet, as his personal best in that event stands at 4:10.15, considerably slower than the 800 pace he was racing tonight.

MAC 16-year-old Sydney Wilson took the women’s 800 free in 9:01.81, finishing roughly 3 seconds off her personal best. She held off PSC 16-year-old Danielle Gleason, who finished 2nd in 9:02.65.

In the men’s 200 breast, FST 17-year-old Joshua Corn clocked a 2:18.89, marking a huge personal best. He entered the meet with a lifetime best of 2:23.50, tearing 4.61 seconds off that time today. Corn was excellent through the race, splitting 35.39, 35.88, and 35.67 respectively on the final 3 50s.

Another fantastic performance came from THSC 17-year-old Katherine Adams, who won the women’s 200 breast in 2:29.41. Entering the meet with a personal best of 2:31.94, Adams blew through the 2:30 barrier for the first time in her career tonight. She was aggressive with the race, splitting 1:12.28 on the first 100.

LOSC went 1-2 in the women’s 200 fly, with 15-year-old Annemarie Vlaic taking 1st in 2:17.97. She touched out 18-year-old teammate Fay Marie Lustria (2:18.20), edging ahead slightly on the final 50. SWAT 16-year-old Michael Hochwalt swam a personal best en route to winning the men’s 200 fly, posting a 2:02.21.

FST 17-year-old Chase Mueller swam a 51.55 to win the men’s 100 free, putting him into the wall ahead of unattached 16-year-old Samuel Empey (51.94). Mueller has a personal best of 51.28, while Empey’s time was not only his first under 52 seconds, but 53 as well. Mueller will be one to keep an eye on as we move into the championship meets this summer, as his yards best time of 43.71 would seemingly indicate he has a faster LCM 100 free in the tank.

EA 18-year-old Mary Codevilla took the women’s 100 free in 56.71, just off her personal best of 56.51.