Natalie Mannion, Josh Parent Win on Opening Night of NE Senior LCM Championships

2022 NE BGSC LCM SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 14-17, 2022

Kathleen Moran Coleman Aquatic Center, Brown University (Providence, RI)

LCM (50m)

The NE Senior Championships kicked off today on the campus of Brown University.

CS 18-year-old Natalie Mannion, a National Junior Team member, won the women’s 100 back in 1:02.19, touching just off her personal best of 1:01.87. ABF 15-year-old Zuri Ferguson had a great race as well, taking 2nd in 1:02.48. Her personal best sits at 1:02.39.

CS 17-year-old Thomas Hagar took the men’s 100 back, dipping under 57 seconds for the first time in his career, touching the wall in 56.89. He won the race by 2.5 seconds, getting out to a quick 27.79 on the first 50.

PHX 17-year-old Malia Amuan won the women’s 50 free in 26.74, touching just off her top mark of 26.48. In the men’s 50 free, James Misto, a BGSC 17-year-old, swam a personal best 23.43 to take the event. The swim was big for Misto, marking his first time under 24 seconds in the event.

In the women’s 800 free, CS 17-year-old Dana Li had a fantastic race, swimming an 8:57.37 to take 8.68 seconds off her previous best. Moreover, her previous best of 9:06.05 was just set in March at a Sectionals meet in Buffalo. The men’s 1500 free was won by VS 19-year-old Shane Washart, who swam a 15:57.77 to touch first by a wide margin.

The women’s 200 fly went to Aislin Farris, a 17-year-old out of ABF, in time of 2:16.79. She won a tight race, beating out teammate Kathryn White (18), who finished 2nd in 2:17.02, and Natalie Mannion, who was 3rd with a 2:17.40. Josh Parent won the men’s 200 fly in 2:02.74, coming in just off his personal best of 2:02.01. Typically a distance swimmer, Parent didn’t race the 1500 today at this meet, however, he is entered in the 800 free on Sunday.