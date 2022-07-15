Daily Swim Coach Workout #717

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Wednesday [7/6/22]
C3/W3
[10 days bb min/15 Sectionals/ 20 Futures/26 Jnats/37 JO’s]
4×100 (75fr/25 pr drill)@kim
8×50 o=k/sc e=sc/[email protected]:10 rest
kick 10×50 TIP o=fr r-l e=prime on bk
[:42.5/45/47.5/50/52.5]
100 rebuild prime k-sc-d-sw
Stroke Groups
Breast:
20×25
[4: 3r-3l-3full egg K in 11 +1 full fast/ 4: Separation +1 full fast/ 4: o=br w dolph e=br w flutter +1 full/ 4: 3-1 +1 full dpc] @:35 or Coach
4×50 breast Pull D1-4 @1:10
4×50 fr @:45
4×75 Breast swim D1-4 (g1 to g4) @1:30
4×50 fr @:45
4×75 br-fr-br D1-4 (g1-g4) @1:30
4×50 fr @:45
4×75 br with Finz (g2-g5) @1:20 or 1:30
8×50 o=fly w br k ez e=br @200P @1:10
16×25 o=separation dr 1 ez [email protected] @:40
relays if numbers work or sprints
warm down with time
Free:
24×25
[4: r-l +1full fast/4:TE+1fast/4:3touch+1fast/4:bkwds+1fast]
sox @feet 3×100 [email protected]:40
4×75 free dpc flow @1:10
10×50 fr o=mod e=alt 200/100PP @1:00
50 rebuild
sox @ hands 3×50 D1-4 @1:15
4×75 fr dpc flow @1:10
20×25 o=count dpc fewest e=alt 100/[email protected]:40
10×50 drop breath
10×50 swolf
relays/sprints
wd w time
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
