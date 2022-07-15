Daily Swim Coach Workout #717

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Wednesday [7/6/22]

C3/W3

[10 days bb min/15 Sectionals/ 20 Futures/26 Jnats/37 JO’s]

4×100 (75fr/25 pr drill)@kim

8×50 o=k/sc e=sc/[email protected]:10 rest

kick 10×50 TIP o=fr r-l e=prime on bk

[:42.5/45/47.5/50/52.5]

100 rebuild prime k-sc-d-sw

Stroke Groups

Breast:

20×25

[4: 3r-3l-3full egg K in 11 +1 full fast/ 4: Separation +1 full fast/ 4: o=br w dolph e=br w flutter +1 full/ 4: 3-1 +1 full dpc] @:35 or Coach

4×50 breast Pull D1-4 @1:10

4×50 fr @:45

4×75 Breast swim D1-4 (g1 to g4) @1:30

4×50 fr @:45

4×75 br-fr-br D1-4 (g1-g4) @1:30

4×50 fr @:45

4×75 br with Finz (g2-g5) @1:20 or 1:30

8×50 o=fly w br k ez e=br @200P @1:10

16×25 o=separation dr 1 ez [email protected] @:40

relays if numbers work or sprints

warm down with time

Free:

24×25

[4: r-l +1full fast/4:TE+1fast/4:3touch+1fast/4:bkwds+1fast]

sox @feet 3×100 [email protected]:40

4×75 free dpc flow @1:10

10×50 fr o=mod e=alt 200/100PP @1:00

50 rebuild

sox @ hands 3×50 D1-4 @1:15

4×75 fr dpc flow @1:10

20×25 o=count dpc fewest e=alt 100/[email protected]:40

10×50 drop breath

10×50 swolf

relays/sprints

wd w time