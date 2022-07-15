Columbia Sectionals Day 2: Hayes Crushes Hours-Old 100 Fly Time With a 51.78

2022 Region VIII Speedo Summer Sectionals

July 13-16, 2022

Columbia, MO

Mizzou Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile

NC State’s Aiden Hayes lit up day two of the Speedo Summer Sectionals in Columbia, setting his second lifetime best 100 fly time of the day in finals. He took victory in the men’s event for Sooner Swim Club with a time of 51.78, three seconds ahead of the field, and demolished his personal best time of 52.45 from prelims.

19-year-old Hayes’ previous best was a 52.67 he set at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials. He took out the race .40 faster than he ever had before, staying smooth and strong on the last half to win the race.

Split Comparison

Hayes, 2021 Olympic Trials Hayes, 2022 Columbia Sectionals Prelims Hayes, 2022 Columbia Sectionals Finals 24.44 24.97 24.04 52.67 (28.23) 52.45 (27.48) 51.78 (27.74)

This was his third long course 100 fly of the season as he did not compete at the U.S. International Team Trials in April. This time would have made the ‘A’ final and placed 6th, .02 behind Luca Urlando and just ahead of Zach Harting, a 2021 U.S. Olympian in the 200 fly. This time would have also placed Hayes in the semifinals at the 2022 World Championships.

At the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, this swim would have earned Hayes 4th place in the men’s 100 fly final in a tie with Trenton Julian and Coleman Stewart.

Other barriers were broken today at the Mizzou Aquatics Center in the women’s 400 IM. where Mizzou’s own Fernanda Goeji won the event with a time of 4:57.34. It was a tight race; she out-touched 2nd-place-finisher Sarah Barton of Club Husker and 3rd-place-finisher Sydney Schoeck of Rockwood Swim Club by less than a second. This was 14-year-old Schoeck’s first time under the 5:00 mark, taking nearly four seconds off her previous best time from August 2021. Barton also broke 5:00 for the first time, besting her fastest time from 2019 by nearly 6 seconds. She went out in a blistering 1:03.98 on the butterfly 100, 1.5 seconds faster than the rest of the field.

Tsunami Swim Team’s Alec Enyeart won the men’s 400 IM, getting his hand to the wall first at 4:24.63, about 1.5 seconds ahead of the field. He shaved about .4 off of his lifetime best time from the Rose Memorial Invitational in May.

Inspire Swim Team’s 17-year-old Nate Germonprez dueled Enyeart in the men’s 200 free a few events later. Germonprez flipped first at the halfway mark with a 53.94 split (compared to Enyeart’s 54.13) and came home in 56.23, nearly a second faster than Enyeart’s final 100 split of 57.18, to secure the win. Germonprez touched the wall at 1:50.17, taking .30 off the lifetime best time he posted in prelims. with Enyeart in 2nd place (1:51.31). He was right on his best time of 1:51.23 from May.

Other Day 2 Event Winners