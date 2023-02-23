Denver Sweeps Women’s Events, Lindenwood Wins Relay in Summit League Debut (Day 1 Recap)

2023 SUMMIT LEAGUE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WEDNESDAY FINALS RESULTS

The 2023 Summit League Championships kicked off last night at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. The first night of the meet featured the usual events, the 200 medley and 800 free relays, as well as women’s 1-meter diving. This Summit League Championships also marks formerly Division II Lindenwood’s first conference meet as an NCAA Division I program.

Lindenwood was great last night, particularly in the men’s events. The Lions won the men’s 200 medley relay in an incredibly tight race with South Dakota, clocking a 1:26.22 to South Dakota’s 1:26.23. The teams were essentially tied at the back-to-breast exchange, as Lindenwood’s Matheo Mateos-Mongelos swam a 22.49 and South Dakota’s Adam Fisher a 22.51 on the lead-off. South Dakota then took a slim lead on breaststroke, thanks to Jack Berdahl‘s 23.57 split, which was just a bit faster than Lindenwood breaststroker Johan Cue Carrillo‘s 23.87. A monster 20.63 fly split from Elliott Irwin put Lindenwood back in the lead, as South Dakota’s Mack Sathre was significantly slower at 21.22. It came down to the anchor, where Lindenwood’s Patryk Winiatowski was able to hold off South Dakota’s Zach Kopp, who split a blistering 18.93. Winiatowski was just able to hold Kopp off, splitting 19.23 to secure the win.

Defending champions Denver won the men’s 800 free relay, swimming a 6:29.88. Kieran Watson (1:36.94), Dylan Wright (1:37.47), Riley Babson (1:37.93), and Marco Nosack (1:37.54) combined to earn the win for the Pioneers. Notably, Watson’s 1:36.94 lead-off split was the fastest in the field, despite coming from a flat-start.

The Pioneers also won the women’s 200 medley relay, taking the event convincingly with a 1:39.16. Natalie Arky (24.94), Jessica Maeda (27.48), Mia Moulden (24.59), and Erika Remington (22.15) teamed up to earn the win in the first swimming event of the meet.

Denver brought home gold in the women’s 800 free relay as well, where Ines Marin Alexandre (1:48.30), Kali Metuzals (1:48.90), Jessica Maeda (1:49.54), and Sofia Nosack (1:50.43) combined for a 7:17.17.

Denver’s Olivia Gordon delivered a victory in women’s 1-meter diving, posting a final score of 283.10.

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

University of Denver – 129 The University of South Dakota – 107 Lindenwood University – 85 University of Nebraska Omaha – 85 University of St. Thomas – 67 South Dakota State University – 62 Eastern Illinois University – 48 University of Southern Indiana – 44

MEN