Dean Farris, Lisa Bratton, Bethany Galat Highlight Texas Senior Circuit Meet

2019 TEXAS SENIOR CIRCUIT

June 20-22, 2019

College Station, TX

Psych sheets (on Meet Mobile)

Dean Farris, who just completed his junior year at Harvard and set an American and NCAA record in the 200y free at the 2019 NCAA Championships, is one of the headlining swimmers at the Texas Senior Circuit meet at Texas A&M. Farris announced in May that he’d be moving to Austin and redshirting the 2019-20 NCAA season to focus on the 2020 Olympic Trials. According to Meet Mobile, he’s only entered in the 100 free.

Plenty of big names from Texas and Texas A&M’s college rosters are slated to race, as well as a few pros and some young standouts.

Texas has a sizeable group of their men’s team racing, led by recent graduate John Shebat, rising redshirt senior Ryan Harty, Austin Katz, and Drew Kibler. Also listed are Danny Krueger, Matthew Willenbring, JT Larson, Chris Yeager, and Charlie Scheinfeld. A few Longhorn women will be racing, too, including sprinters Julia Cook, Anelise Diener, Claire Adams, and breaststroker Kennedy Lohman.

From the Aggies, several of their current and recent collegiate stars will be in attendance. Breaststrokers Bethany Galat and Anna Belousova lead the way, alongside 2018 SC Worlds 200 back champion Lisa Bratton, mid-distance freestyler Claire Rasmus, and butterfliers Taylor Pike and Jing Quah. Benjamin Walker and Adam Koster are big names on the men’s side.

Will Licon and Clark Smith are two pros from Longhorn Aquatics scheduled to compete. TXLA club swimmers Coby Carrozza (committed to Texas) and Quinn Schaedler (committed to Michigan) are also entered.

Irish Aquatics’ Zach Yeadon, Athens Bulldog Dakota Luther, and Sooner Swim Club 16-year-old Aiden Hayes are just a few more names to keep an eye on this weekend. Hayes is the fastest 100 butterflier in the boys’ high school class of 2021, and one of the best sprinters in multiple events in 15-16 age group history.

Finally, Steven Wood with the Fort Worth Area Swim Team is entered in this meet. The 59-year-old is a nine-time USMS record across several backstroke events, and was a seven-time All-American at Auburn.