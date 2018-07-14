Dean Farris Breaks New England Open Record in 200 Free

2018 NEW ENGLAND SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 12-16, 2018

Providence, RI (Brown University)

Live Results

Harvard undergrad Dean Farris, who has been training this summer in Austin with Eddie Reese and the Texas men, swam a new lifetime best and broke a New England Open Record in the men’s 200 free final.

Representing Harvard, Farris swam a 1:49.60. That cut half-a-second off his own personal lifetime best of 1:50.15, done at the Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara last month. It also is the fastest time ever swum at a New England LSC-hosted m eet, breaking the 2013 time of 1:51.55 done by Liam Egan (when he was still a junior swimmer with Crimson Aquatics).

He was one of a handful of record-breakers at the meet. In the men’s 100 breaststroke, Bluefish 17-year old River Wright broke the New England 17-18 Open Record with a 1:03.30. Maxwell Reich broke the 15-16 year old version of that record with a 1:05.16 for 2nd-place.

Wright also won the 100 fly in 54.67 (though this time, he missed the New England Open Record held by Olympic gold medalist Ian Crocker).

In the girls’ 400 IM, 15-year old Bluefish swimmer Summer Smith won in 4:51.74 – her best time by more than a second. Her best time in this race coming into 2018 was exactly 5 minutes, and she’s now dropped more than 8 seconds, and the swim breaks Hannah Cox’s 15-16 New England Open Record by more than three-and-a-half seconds.

Her 13-year old teammate Aislin Farris finished 2nd in 4:57.26.

Other Day 2 Winners:

Harvard’s Mikaela Dahlke made it a Crimson sweep in the 200 free when she won the women’s race in 2:03.66. 14-year old Natalie Mannion from Commonwealth Swimming placed 2nd in 2:05.12. Dahlke then won the 100 fly in 1:01.99 (she was faster, 1:01.75, in prelims).

Keeping the Ivy League theme rolling, Yale-bound swimmer Mary Buckley, currently training with Kingfish Swimming, won the women's 100 breaststroke in 1:12.05. Another 14-year old, Ella Smith from bluefish, took 2nd in 1:13.10.

Bluefish got another win when Harrison Homans won the men's 400 IM, by more than 6 seconds, in 4:33.54. He opened in 1:01.4, taking control of the race early. Bluefish, after sweeping day 1's events, won 5 more races on day 2, making 9 wins in the first 14 events of the meet.

Team Scores After Day 2:

Top 5 Women’s Teams

Bluefish Swim Club – 393 Kingfish Swimming – 184 Seacoast Swimming Association – 122 Executive Swim Club – 98 Commonwealth Swimming – 92

Top 5 Men’s Teams