Lehigh Jumps into 2019 Recruiting with Verbal from Sara Gaston

Mechanicsville, Virginia’s Sara Gaston has announced her verbal commitment to swim at Lehigh University beginning in the 2019-20 school year.

“Lehigh is a really amazing school academically which is exactly what I was looking for. Their team is amazing and is just like a family. So excited to be a Mountain Hawk!”

A rising senior at Lee Davis High School, Gaston is a versatile talent who swims free, back, breast, fly and IM. She opted for the 200/500 free double in high school, placing 5th in the 200 (1:53.84) and 5th in the 500 (5:04.86) at the 2018 VHSL Class 5 State Meet. She competed in the 200 and 500 as a sophomore as well, and in the 100 free and 200 free during her freshman campaign.

Gaston does her club swimming with Poseidon Swimming. There she extends her range to include all other strokes and IM. At the 2018 NCSA Spring Championship, she competed in the 50/100/200/500/1000 free, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. She swam the same program, plus the 50 fly, at the 2017 NCSA Summer Championship, going best times in the 50/100 fly and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.85

100 free – 51.70

200 free – 1:51.35

500 free – 4:55.96

1000 free – 10:12.99

200 IM – 2:05.88

400 IM – 4:23.67

200 fly – 2:04.21

