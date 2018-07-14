Will Licon Wins 200 Breast at Austin Sectionals

2018 AUSTIN SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 12th-15th, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

After cruising through prelims, and racing effectively alone, Texas post-grad Will Licon won the men’s 200 breaststroke on Friday evening in his home pool with a 2:10.82. Swimming effectively a solo race after the first 100 meters, Licon split 1:07.7 on the back half of the race, which was about four seconds better than anybody else in the field did on the back-half of the race.

That 2:10.82 is about where he’s been for most of the season, though at the Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta he did drop down to his season-best of 2:09.47.

Andrew Wilson, the only swimmer who has been faster than Licon this season (2:08.5) didn’t swim the 200 breast after winning the 100 on Thursday.

Also of note, U.S. National Teamer Madisyn Cox, who hasn’t raced since March, scratched her races again on Friday.

Other Friday Winners: