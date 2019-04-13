Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Day 2 Stockholm: Micka Clocks Czech Record, Christiansen Norwegian In 1500

2019 SWIM OPEN STOCKHOLM

Behind German Florian Wellbrock‘s title winning 1500m freestyle win in 14:42.91 tonight in Stockholm, runners-up Jan Micka of Czech Republic and Henrik Christiansen of Norway registered monumental outings of their own.

While competing on day 2 of the Swim Open Stockholm, Micka raced his fastest 1500m time ever, clocking 14:48.52 to earn silver and notch a new National Record.

En route to bronze, Christiansen also produced a new national standard of his own for Norway, hitting the wall in 14:49.67 for a shiny new lifetime best.

Wellbrock now enters the world rankings as the 2nd fastest in the world, while Micka and Chrsitiansen follow suit in the 3rd and 4th slots.

For Micka, his time tonight takes over the previous national record of 14:55.47 he set in prelims of the 2017 World Championships. The Czech swimmer would go on to wind up 8th there in Budapest, hitting a slower mark of 15:09.28.

Christiansen finished 5th in that same World Championships final in a time of 14:54.58. Before that he set the Norwegian National Record with the 14:53.77 he threw down at this same swim meet 3 years ago.

