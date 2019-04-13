Day 2 Stockholm: Micka Clocks Czech Record, Christiansen Norwegian In 1500

2019 SWIM OPEN STOCKHOLM
- Friday, April 12th – Monday, April 15th
- Eriksdalsbadet, Stockholm, Sweden
- LCM
Behind German Florian Wellbrock‘s title winning 1500m freestyle win in 14:42.91 tonight in Stockholm, runners-up Jan Micka of Czech Republic and Henrik Christiansen of Norway registered monumental outings of their own.
While competing on day 2 of the Swim Open Stockholm, Micka raced his fastest 1500m time ever, clocking 14:48.52 to earn silver and notch a new National Record.
En route to bronze, Christiansen also produced a new national standard of his own for Norway, hitting the wall in 14:49.67 for a shiny new lifetime best.
Wellbrock now enters the world rankings as the 2nd fastest in the world, while Micka and Chrsitiansen follow suit in the 3rd and 4th slots.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 1500 FREE
PALTRINIERI
14.38.34
|2
|Florian
WELLBROCK
|GER
|14.44.80
|04/05
|3
|Sun
YANG
|CHN
|14.55.00
|03/31
|4
|Alexander
NORGAARD
|DEN
|14.55.56
|04/09
|5
|Franko
Grgić
|CRO
|14:56.55
|03/16
For Micka, his time tonight takes over the previous national record of 14:55.47 he set in prelims of the 2017 World Championships. The Czech swimmer would go on to wind up 8th there in Budapest, hitting a slower mark of 15:09.28.
Christiansen finished 5th in that same World Championships final in a time of 14:54.58. Before that he set the Norwegian National Record with the 14:53.77 he threw down at this same swim meet 3 years ago.
