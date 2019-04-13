Tomoe Hvas Lowers Own 100 Fly Norwegian NR In Stockholm

2019 SWIM OPEN STOCKHOLM

While competing on day 2 of the 2019 Swim Open Stockholm, 18-year-old Tomoe Hvas fired off a new Norwegian National Record in the men’s 100m fly.

After claiming the 3rd seeded time in 53.06 after heats, Hvas took things to a new level in tonight’ final, producing a winning effort of 52.46. Splitting 24.30/28.16, Hvas’ time overtook his won previous lifetime best and NR time of 52.56 set just last week at the Bergen Swim Festival. Prior to that outing, Hvas’ previous personal best rested at the 52.71 set at this same Swim Open Stockholm meet one year ago.

For Hvas, he sits outside the top 25 performers in the world, but his time is an important benchmark for Norway with this budding talent still being a teenager.

Hvas already owns 4 LCM National Records in this 100m fly, the 200m fly, 50m fly and the 200m IM. He also owns 5 individual SCM national standards. The teen took the 200m IM gold medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Hvas had committed to swim for UNC for the 2018/19 season, but wound up not appearing on the NCAA roster.