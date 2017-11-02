David Marsh’s Initial Thoughts on His Move to UC San Diego

Many found it an odd decision for David Marsh, one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of the sport, to take the job as Head Coach at UC San Diego. In fact the university itself was surprised he made the move, but they are glad he did.

Although it is a NCAA Division II school (which has applied to moved to Division I) Marsh sees almost unlimited potential both at the school and in the swimming community as a whole.

The Environment

A combination of the weather, healthy lifestyle and its natural aquatic environment he feels that San Diego provides a swimmer with a supporting environment that will encourage excellence.

Marsh feels that this environment is the perfect one for swimmers at any level from age group swimmers to college athletes to professionals.

Facilities

The facilities at UC San Diego are top notch with two outdoor 50 meter pools side by side and an indoor 6-lane 25 yard pool on campus. There are also several 50 meters pools in the surrounding area and of course there is the ocean.

The university also has one of the best weight rooms he has ever seen.

The School

Going to UC San Diego Marsh knew the quality of the academic, but has been taken aback by some of the programs. He feels that with such a strong focus on academics it provides a healthier balance for the swimmers on the team. His job now is to have them start to think about swimming in a different way so the athletes can excel in both realms.

With the swimmers having such a strong focus on academics Marsh finds that their ability to learn and implement new skills has been outstanding. He is also excited about how much trust they have already put into him and his staff and their willingness to make changes.