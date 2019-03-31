Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dave Durden: “On a scale of 1 to 10, we were an 11” (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Andrew Mering.

Cal was really really good this weekend. As the cliche goes: Texas didn’t lose the meet, Cal won it. The Texas men scored 475 points, 26 points more than they scored to win the meet last year. Cal scored 560, the 9th most points any men’s team has ever scored at NCAA’s and the most by any team at this meet since 2004. There have only been 4 previous instances of a team scoring at least 475 points and failing to win the title.

