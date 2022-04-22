Danielle Hill Hits New Irish National Record In 100 Free

2022 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another day of the 2022 Irish Open Swimming Championships brought another national record, this time courtesy of Olympian Danielle Hill.

Competing in the women’s 100m freestyle, 23-year-old Hill broke through the 55-second barrier for the first time ever, hitting a final time of 54.87 for gold.

Hill opened in 26.48 and closed in 28.39 to become the first Irish woman to delve into 54-point territory, slicing nearly half a second off of her previous national record of 55.33 in the process.

Of note, runner-up Victoria Catterson was close to Hill’s previous record en route to silver. The Ards swimmer posted a mark of 55.41 to fall just .08 shy of the aforementioned 55.33. Entering this meet, 21-year-old Catterson’s personal best rested at the 55.44 from this same meet last year, so she clipped .03 off of that 2021 result.

Hill also topped the women’s 50m fly field on day 3, capturing her 2nd title of the evening in a time of 26.84. The performance represented another barrier-breaking swim, with Hill getting under the 27-second threshold for her first time.

18-year-old Liam Custer already made waves earlier in the competition, logging a new Irish Junior Record in the men’s 40m IM. The teen wasn’t content to rest on his laurels, however, as he attacked the 800m free on day 3.

Punching a time of 8:06.17, Custer destroyed the previous Irish Junior Record in the event, a mark which stood at the 8:13.72 Olympian Daniel Wiffen put on the books in 2019.

Additional winners included Niamh Coyne doubling up on her 100m breaststroke with a victory in the 50m sprint, getting to the wall first in 32.37. Eoin Corby also doubled up, adding the 50m to his 100m breast by touching in 27.99 for the win.