Futures Qualifier Samantha Arredondo Commits to Fresno State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Samantha Arredondo, a senior at Corona Del Sol High School in Tempe, Arizona, has committed to Fresno State.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to Fresno State! I am beyond grateful to all my coaches, friends, and family for helping me reach the next level in my academic career! Thank you so much for your constant support and love! Go dogs!!!❤️💙”

Arredondo appears to have transformed into a breaststroke specialist since the COVID-19 pandemic hit two years ago. Before 2020, her best results came in freestyle events, including a first-place finish in the 50 free (26.96) at the Arizona Short Course Junior Olympic Championships in 2019. In fact, pre-pandemic, just one of her seven finalist showings came in breaststroke. But at November’s high school state championships, the Corona Del Sol team captain swam a 1:04.53 to claim second place in the 100 breast. She placed sixth in the 100 free in both 2021 and 2019 with times of 52.29 and 53.30, respectively, at the same meet.

A club swimmer for Gold Medal Swim Club, Arredondo was also a two-time finalist at the Arizona Senior State Championships last March. She took fourth place in the 200 breast and eighth place in the 100 breast while becoming a USA Swimming Futures qualifier in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM.

Recently, Arredondo set six personal-best times at Sectionals last month in Austin, including a 1:03.49 in the 100 breast – already more than a second faster than her time at November’s high school state finals – and a 2:18.32 in the 200 breast, three seconds quicker than her previous best.

Best short-course times:

100 breast: 1:03.49

200 breast: 2:18.32

50 free: 24.01

100 free: 51.85

200 free: 1:53.00

Fresno State is a Division I mid-major school and a member of the Mountain West Conference. Last year, the Bulldogs finished with a 4-1 overall record and placed 6th at the MWC Championships. Arredondo would have placed 14th at the 2022 MWC Championships in the 200 breast, just ahead of Fresno State’s highest finisher (Keren Wasserman, 14th, 2:18.88). She figures to fill an area of need at Fresno State as Wasserman will be departing the team next fall, leaving the Bulldogs with just one swimmer on their current roster (Caitlin O’Neill) with breast listed as a primary stroke.

Arredondo joins Cheyanne Summers, Marija Rutkauskaite, and Lyd Reade as recruits for the Fresno State’s class of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.