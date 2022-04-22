William Little Announces Commitment to Washington University-St. Louis for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroker William Little from Jonesboro, Arkansas has announced his commitment to NCAA Division 3 Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri for the 2022 school year.

Little is currently a senior at Valley View High School, where he is the 2021 Arkansas 4A-1A State Champion in both the 100 breaststroke (1:00.39) and 500 freestyle (4:47.93). At the club level, Little represents the Jonesboro Jets Aquatic Club, holding a Futures qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke (57.10). Most recently, Little competed at the 2022 Arkansas Senior Championships, finaling in both the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke.

Best Times (SCY):

100 breaststroke – 57.10

200 breaststroke – 2:04.99

200 freestyle – 1:43.70

500 freestyle – 4:38.29

200 IM -1:55.18

When he arrives at Washington University, Little should have an immediate impact on the men’s roster. In the 100 breaststroke, his best time would have ranked 3rd on the roster last season, an event which was led by NCAA qualifier Kevin Hao (54.52). In addition, his best time in the 200 breaststroke would have ranked 4th. With some more development, Little could also add the 200 freestyle or 500 freestyle as a third event, both of which he also ranks highly in.

At the 2022 UAA Championships, the Washington University men finished 3rd out of 8 teams, only trailing D3 powerhouses Emory and Chicago. The team was led by the aforementioned Hao in the breaststroke events, as he finished 2nd in the 200 breaststroke and 6th in the 100 breaststroke. Hao also added a silver medal in the men’s 200 IM. Next season, Hao should be graduated as he is currently listed as a senior on the team’s roster, assuming he does not elect to utilize his extra season of NCAA eligibility that was granted as a result of the COVID pandemic, leaving a large hole for the team to fill.

When he arrives in Missouri, Little will be joined by Matt Giardinelli, Kai Taft, Ryan Wood, Matthew Walker, Ethan Feng, Orluke Borjigin, Nicolas Gomez, and Reece Bends.

