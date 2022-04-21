More Names Added To Ireland’s 2022 European Championships Roster

2022 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2022 Irish Open Swimming Championships rendered two new national records being rewritten, while additional new names were added to the consideration roster for this summer’s European Championships.

First off in the records department, Max McCusker cracked one off in the 100m freestyle, nailing a time of 49.67 for the victory. The Dolphin swimmer had earlier punched a time of 49.42 in the heats, a mark good enough for European Championships consideration.

23-year-old McCusker also crushed a new national record en route to grabbing gold in the 50mfly. Punching a time of 23.44, McCusker overtook Barry Murphy’s previous record of 23.65 from 2013.

Liam Custer did damage in the men’s 400m IM, finishing in a time of 4:24.50 on day two. That performance represents the man’s personal best and also a new Irish Junior Record, getting inside the just one-month-old mark of 4:26.21 held by Jack Cassin.

On the senior front, it was National Centre Dublin’s Niamh Coyne who captured the women’s 100m breast gold, registering a time of 1:07.83. That fell within striking distance of her own personal best of 1:07.58 from last year, as well as good enough to score a spot on the European Championships consideration roster.