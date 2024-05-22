Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Danielle Hill Fires Off Irish 59.11 100 Back Record, Qualifies For Paris 2024

2024 IRISH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS & OLYMPIC TRIALS

The 2024 Irish Open Championships kicked off today from Dublin with swimmers vying for slots on the nation’s roster for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.

25-year-old Danielle Hill wasted no time putting her prowess on display, firing off a new national record en route to claiming the top seed in tonight’s semi-final of the women’s 100m backstroke.

Hill stopped the clock tonight in a time of 59.11 to beat the field by 2 seconds en route to landing lane 4 for tomorrow evening’s main event. The next-closest competitor was Jena Macdougald who touched in 1:01.12 followed by Maria Godden who logged 1:02.28.

Hill’s performance represents a monster new personal best and her first-ever foray under the minute barrier in the event. Entering this competition, the Larne swimmer’s career-quickest rested at the 1:00.16 she produced just last month at the McCullagh International Swim Meet.

Hill’s New Irish Record – 59.11 Hill’s Old Irish Record – 1:00.16
28.49 29.18
30.62 30.98

Hill’s outing easily cleared the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 59.99 needed for Paris.

The Irish speedster now ranks 9th in the world this season.

2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Back

KayleeAUS
McKEOWN
10/21
57.33 WR
2Regan
SMITH 		USA57.6403/08
3Kylie
MASSE 		CAN57.9405/15
4Mollie
O'CALLAGHAN		AUS58.0904/18
5Claire
CURZAN 		USA58.2902/13
6Iona
ANDERSON		AUS58.5305/18
7Katharine
BERKOFF 		USA58.6112/01
8 Letian
WAN		CHN59.0204/22
9 Ingrid
WILM		CAN59.1802/13
10Rhyan
WHITE 		USA59.2004/13
Boknows34
8 minutes ago

Absolutely crushed it. She’s been in the form of her life since Euro SC. With the two per nation rule Hill might sneak into the final if she repeats that performance in Paris.

Scuncan Dott v2
46 minutes ago

Quite stupid to have semis in a 5 day meet.

wetterman
Reply to  Scuncan Dott v2
56 seconds ago

I’m sure Conor Ferguson would disagree…. The point being to give athletes the best and the most chances to make the cut.

