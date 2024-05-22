Danielle Hill Fires Off Irish 59.11 100 Back Record, Qualifies For Paris 2024

2024 IRISH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS & OLYMPIC TRIALS

The 2024 Irish Open Championships kicked off today from Dublin with swimmers vying for slots on the nation’s roster for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.

25-year-old Danielle Hill wasted no time putting her prowess on display, firing off a new national record en route to claiming the top seed in tonight’s semi-final of the women’s 100m backstroke.

Hill stopped the clock tonight in a time of 59.11 to beat the field by 2 seconds en route to landing lane 4 for tomorrow evening’s main event. The next-closest competitor was Jena Macdougald who touched in 1:01.12 followed by Maria Godden who logged 1:02.28.

Hill’s performance represents a monster new personal best and her first-ever foray under the minute barrier in the event. Entering this competition, the Larne swimmer’s career-quickest rested at the 1:00.16 she produced just last month at the McCullagh International Swim Meet.

Hill’s New Irish Record – 59.11 Hill’s Old Irish Record – 1:00.16 28.49 29.18 30.62 30.98

Hill’s outing easily cleared the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 59.99 needed for Paris.

The Irish speedster now ranks 9th in the world this season.