Danielle Hill Fires Off Irish 59.11 100 Back Record, Qualifies For Paris 2024

2024 IRISH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS & OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Wednesday, May 22nd – Sunday, May 26th
- Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland
- LCM (50m)
- Olympic Qualification Policy
- SwimSwam Preview
- Results (when available)
The 2024 Irish Open Championships kicked off today from Dublin with swimmers vying for slots on the nation’s roster for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.
25-year-old Danielle Hill wasted no time putting her prowess on display, firing off a new national record en route to claiming the top seed in tonight’s semi-final of the women’s 100m backstroke.
Hill stopped the clock tonight in a time of 59.11 to beat the field by 2 seconds en route to landing lane 4 for tomorrow evening’s main event. The next-closest competitor was Jena Macdougald who touched in 1:01.12 followed by Maria Godden who logged 1:02.28.
Hill’s performance represents a monster new personal best and her first-ever foray under the minute barrier in the event. Entering this competition, the Larne swimmer’s career-quickest rested at the 1:00.16 she produced just last month at the McCullagh International Swim Meet.
|Hill’s New Irish Record – 59.11
|Hill’s Old Irish Record – 1:00.16
|28.49
|29.18
|30.62
|30.98
Hill’s outing easily cleared the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 59.99 needed for Paris.
The Irish speedster now ranks 9th in the world this season.
2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Back
McKEOWN
57.33 WR
|2
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|57.64
|03/08
|3
|Kylie
MASSE
|CAN
|57.94
|05/15
|4
|Mollie
O'CALLAGHAN
|AUS
|58.09
|04/18
|5
|Claire
CURZAN
|USA
|58.29
|02/13
|6
|Iona
ANDERSON
|AUS
|58.53
|05/18
|7
|Katharine
BERKOFF
|USA
|58.61
|12/01
|8
| Letian
WAN
|CHN
|59.02
|04/22
|9
| Ingrid
WILM
|CAN
|59.18
|02/13
|10
|Rhyan
WHITE
|USA
|59.20
|04/13
Absolutely crushed it. She’s been in the form of her life since Euro SC. With the two per nation rule Hill might sneak into the final if she repeats that performance in Paris.
Quite stupid to have semis in a 5 day meet.
I’m sure Conor Ferguson would disagree…. The point being to give athletes the best and the most chances to make the cut.