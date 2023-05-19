Dani Korman Returning to Alma-Mater Kenyon Owls as Associate Head Coach

Dani Korman has been named a new associate head coach at Kenyon College. Korman was a student-athlete there from 2002-2006.

Korman most recently spent a year as an assistant coach at Yale. There she helped coach both the men’s and women’s programs to third place finishes at the 2023 Ivy League Championships.

Prior to spending a year at Yale, Korman was an associate head coach at Cal. She resigned before reports came out that have led to a formal investigation of head coach Teri McKeever.

Korman has coached numerous top Division III swimming (and academic) programs before. Prior to arriving at Cal, she had been the head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at MIT. She also has coached Division III Johns Hopkins and Carthage College as an assistant coach.

Korman comes home to her alma-mater that has continuously been one of the top Division III swimming programs on both the men’s and women’s side. At 2022 Division III NCAAs, the Kenyon women captured the team title scoring 446 points, seven more than Emory’s 439. That snapped Emory’s 10 year winning streak. The Kenyon men finished fifth scoring 283 points.

Most recently at 2023 NCAAs, the Kenyon men finished second with 496 points, 36 points behind Emory who captured the team title. The Kenyon women finished third with 383 points, only two points behind second-place Emory.

Korman attended Kenyon from 2002-2006 when she earned her degree in economics, graduating with honors as well. As an athlete, Korman was a member of two national championships teams and was a seven-time All-American. She also was a team captain in her senior season. Notably, she was a conference champion in the 200 butterfly in 2005. She went on to earn a master’s of education with a concentration in guidance and counseling from Carthage in 2008.