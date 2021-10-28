Daiya Seto Slices .01 Off Hagino’s Japanese, Asian 100 IM Record

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #4 – KAZAN

Thursday, October 28 – Saturday, October 30th

Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

Results

Japan’s Daiya Seto continues to dominate the IM events at the last two stops of the FINA World Cup circuit, including here on day 1 in Kazan.

The man fired off a wicked-quick time of 51.29 to just edge out a charging Russian in Kliment Kolesnikov, with KK touching in 51.31 to settle for silver. Bronze tonight went to University of Georgia-bound Matt Sates, with the 18-year-old touching in 51.96 as the only other swimmer to delve into sub-52 second territory.

For Seto, his 51.29 outing here shaves .01 off of the previous Japanese national and Asian continental record of 51.30 his compatriot Kosuke Hagino put on the books back in 2014. Hagino, who took 400m IM gold at the 2016 Olympic Games, made his retirement from competitive swimming official earlier this week.

Seto’s previous personal best in this 100m IM event sat at the 51.40 he logged during the 2018 FINA World Cup Series. With his result, Seto now ranks as the 16th fastest men’s short course meters 100 IM performer all-time.

Seto now owns the Japanese national record in the long course 200m fly, as well as short course records in this 100m IM, 200m breast, 200m fly and 400m IM.