Daily Swim Coach Workout #921

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Tuesday AM [11/14/23]

C5/W2

500 fr 4ths as TE/3 touch

300 IM sc-dr-sw

2x

3×50 kick TIP, ch

8×25 IMO 2 ea, o=dr g1 e=k G5!@:40

pull 4×75 (50fr brth5/25 IMO Max Effort!@1:20)

Sox @feet 4×75 sw-k-sw @1:40 ch

Sox Off 4×50 PP @1:00 ch

Sox@Hands 4×50 sw ch @1:15

Sox Off 8×25 @RP! @:45

starts

warm down 150