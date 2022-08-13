Daily Swim Coach Workout #746

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm-up

200 Free

4x

4×50 IM [R#1 @55, R#2 50, R#3 45, R#4 40]

2×25 all out IM order by Round @30

Main Set

IM aerobic development – race 400 IM-

12×50 FLY @50-60 [Smooth swimming dist/strk max 8 stroke per 25 Tempo trainer (TT) 1.0 per stroke]

20×25 Bk @20-25 [strong tempo/minimum 6 fly kick under (TT 1.0 per cycle) 200 pace]

3×150 Br @2:10-2:20 [Smooth swimming kick driven dist/strk max 6-8 strk per 25 (TT 2.0)]

2×200 fr @2:40 [Smooth swimming kick driven dist/strk max 12 strk per 25 (TT 1.0 per stroke)]

200 ( 25 scull- 25 fly kick)

8×50 FLY @50-60 [Smooth swimming dist/strk max 8 stroke per 25 TT 1.0]

4×100 Bk @1:30-1:40 [Smooth swimming tempo TT 1.30 per cycle]

20×25 Br @20-25 [Smooth swimming kick driven dist/strk max 6-8 strk per 25 (TT 1.3/1.5 per stroke) 200 pace]

2×200 fr @2:30-2:40 [Smooth swimming kick driven dist/strk max 12 strk per 25 (TT 0.8 per stroke)]

200 ( 25 scull- 25 fly kick)

8×50 FLY @60 [Smooth swimming dist/strk max 8 stroke per 25 Tempo trainer (TT) 1.0 per stroke]

4×100 Bk @1:25-1:35 [Smooth swimming tempo TT 1.30 per cycle]

2×150 Br @2:05-2:20 [Smooth swimming kick driven dist/strk max 6-8 strk per 25 (TT 2.0)]

6×100 fr @1:10-1:15 [Smooth swimming kick driven dist/strk max 12 strk per 25 (TT 0.65 per stroke) 200 pace]

300 easy