Daily Swim Coach Workout #444

Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: Australia
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
200 MIXED S w FINS
2 x 100 as 25 UH2O FLY K SP 25 BK K ARMS DOWN 50 FR K CORRECT ACTION ON BK K
200 FR SC EACH LENGTH
100 FR FAS FOR TIME
200 BK/BR BY 50’s
6 x 100 FR FINISH IN < TIME + :15 PACE = TIME + :30 200 CH S 3 x 100 CH STROKE K (NO FR) HR 25-26 :15 rest 100 CH STROKE FAS FOR TIME 200 BK/BR BY 50's 6 x 100 CH STROKE FINISH IN < TIME + :15 PACE = TIME + :30 200 CH S 3 x 100 IM K HR 25-26 :15 rest 100 IM FAS FOR TIME 400 w FINS (K if no PB, S if PB)
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
FAS – FROM A START
PETER HOWES
HEAD COACH/ADMINISTRATOR, SWIMLAND SWIM CLUB
