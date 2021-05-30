Daily Swim Coach Workout #444

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: Australia

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

200 MIXED S w FINS

2 x 100 as 25 UH2O FLY K SP 25 BK K ARMS DOWN 50 FR K CORRECT ACTION ON BK K

200 FR SC EACH LENGTH

100 FR FAS FOR TIME

200 BK/BR BY 50’s

6 x 100 FR FINISH IN < TIME + :15 PACE = TIME + :30 200 CH S 3 x 100 CH STROKE K (NO FR) HR 25-26 :15 rest 100 CH STROKE FAS FOR TIME 200 BK/BR BY 50's 6 x 100 CH STROKE FINISH IN < TIME + :15 PACE = TIME + :30 200 CH S 3 x 100 IM K HR 25-26 :15 rest 100 IM FAS FOR TIME 400 w FINS (K if no PB, S if PB)