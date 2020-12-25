Daily Swim Coach Workout #317

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

200 free w fins [K stick]

200 Free w [Head pads]

4x (IMO)

3×50 on 1:15, 1:00, 1:00 ( 1- scull 2- fist 3- swim)



200 timed Fly kick

4x (IMO)

2x 50 Pull w buoy on 60

2x 25 swim [@ 5th] on 35



200 timed Br Kick

8x 100 IM on 1:45 w fins [15m !-10m ez]

4x

2x 50 Fly kick on 1:10 (2 @ < 200p)

1x 50 Free kick on 1:10 (3rd)

3x 50 Br Kick on 1:10 (2 @ <200p)

1x 50 Free kick on 1:10 (3rd)



100 ez free

4x

100 Free pull w buoy on 1:30

4x 50 on 50 (@ <400p



200 back w fins



Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Head pads = Head paddles, which is a flat paddle with no grips placed on their heads we’ll they swim.

All kick is done with a buoy in hand, no kick board



Scott Faithfull

Head Coach, Nepean Kanata Barracudas (NKB) Head Coach, Nepean Kanata Barracudas (NKB)

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.