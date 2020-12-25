Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #317

by Dan Dingman 0

December 25th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  5 weeks
  • Team Location:  Canada
  • Course:  25 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

200 free w fins [K stick]
200 Free w [Head pads]

4x (IMO)
    3×50 on 1:15, 1:00, 1:00 ( 1- scull 2- fist 3- swim)
    
200 timed Fly kick

4x (IMO)
    2x 50 Pull w buoy on 60
    2x 25 swim [@ 5th] on 35
    
200 timed Br Kick

8x 100 IM on 1:45 w fins [15m !-10m ez]

4x
    2x 50 Fly kick on 1:10 (2 @ < 200p)
    1x 50 Free kick on 1:10 (3rd)
    3x 50 Br Kick on 1:10 (2 @ <200p)
    1x 50 Free kick on 1:10 (3rd)
    
100 ez free

4x
    100 Free pull w buoy on 1:30
    4x 50 on 50 (@ <400p
    
200 back w fins    
        

        

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Head pads = Head paddles, which is a flat paddle with no grips placed on their heads we’ll they swim.
All kick is done with a buoy in hand, no kick board


Scott Faithfull
Head Coach, Nepean Kanata Barracudas (NKB)

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!