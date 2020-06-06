Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts Day #75

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

Warmup

Rotation in each joint of the body to the right and left.

20-40 movements in each direction.

Starting from the neck, then shoulders, elbows, wrists, pelvis, knees, ankles.

Main Set

Each exercise is shown in order in the video at the end of this workout:

10 minutes cardio (running, walking, climbing stairs, or jumping rope) 2 minutes work, 1 minute rest (2x through): Forward arm circles for 60 seconds

Backward arm circles for 60 seconds Exercises Balance standing on the right foot, with left foot extended behind, right arm extended in front “Swallow” exercise – 30 seconds Balance standing on the left foot, with right foot extended behind, left arm extended in front “Swallow” exercise – 30 seconds Lay on your back, stick left leg straight up, reach up with right hand to touch left toe and hold – 30 seconds Lay on your back, stick right leg straight up, reach up with left hand to touch left toe and hold – 30 seconds Side plank (arm extended) on left side – 60 seconds Side plank (arm extended) on right side – 60 seconds Balance on butt, streamline with arms and feet off the ground – 60 seconds 1 minute rest 10 minutes cardio (running, walking, climbing stairs, or jumping rope) 2 minutes work, 1 minute rest (2x through): Forward arm circles for 60 seconds

Backward arm circles for 60 seconds Exercises Lay on stomach and lift arms and legs off ground – 60 seconds Lay on back and lift arms (in a streamline) and legs off ground – 60 seconds Side plank on bent left elbow – 60 seconds Side plank on bent right elbow – 60 seconds Front plank (on bent elbows) 60 seconds 60 seconds rest 10 minutes cardio (running, walking, climbing stairs, or jumping rope) Exercises: “Swallow” exercise left leg (described above) – 60 seconds

“Swallow” exercise right leg (described above) – 60 seconds

Lay on your back, stick left leg straight up, reach up with right hand to touch left toe and hold – 60 seconds

Lay on your back, stick right leg straight up, reach up with left hand to touch left toe and hold – 60 seconds

60 seconds 2 minutes work, 1 minute rest (2x through): Forward arm circles for 60 seconds

Backward arm circles for 60 seconds

Cool Down

10-15 minute full body stretch. Don’t have a good post-workout stre