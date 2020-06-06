Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts Day #75

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.
These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.
See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here
Warmup
- Rotation in each joint of the body to the right and left.
- 20-40 movements in each direction.
- Starting from the neck, then shoulders, elbows, wrists, pelvis, knees, ankles.
Main Set
Each exercise is shown in order in the video at the end of this workout:
- 10 minutes cardio (running, walking, climbing stairs, or jumping rope)
- 2 minutes work, 1 minute rest (2x through):
- Forward arm circles for 60 seconds
- Backward arm circles for 60 seconds
- Exercises
- Balance standing on the right foot, with left foot extended behind, right arm extended in front “Swallow” exercise – 30 seconds
- Balance standing on the left foot, with right foot extended behind, left arm extended in front “Swallow” exercise – 30 seconds
- Lay on your back, stick left leg straight up, reach up with right hand to touch left toe and hold – 30 seconds
- Lay on your back, stick right leg straight up, reach up with left hand to touch left toe and hold – 30 seconds
- Side plank (arm extended) on left side – 60 seconds
- Side plank (arm extended) on right side – 60 seconds
- Balance on butt, streamline with arms and feet off the ground – 60 seconds
- 1 minute rest
- 10 minutes cardio (running, walking, climbing stairs, or jumping rope)
- 2 minutes work, 1 minute rest (2x through):
- Forward arm circles for 60 seconds
- Backward arm circles for 60 seconds
- Exercises
- Lay on stomach and lift arms and legs off ground – 60 seconds
- Lay on back and lift arms (in a streamline) and legs off ground – 60 seconds
- Side plank on bent left elbow – 60 seconds
- Side plank on bent right elbow – 60 seconds
- Front plank (on bent elbows) 60 seconds
- 60 seconds rest
- 10 minutes cardio (running, walking, climbing stairs, or jumping rope)
- Exercises:
- “Swallow” exercise left leg (described above) – 60 seconds
- “Swallow” exercise right leg (described above) – 60 seconds
- Lay on your back, stick left leg straight up, reach up with right hand to touch left toe and hold – 60 seconds
- Lay on your back, stick right leg straight up, reach up with left hand to touch left toe and hold – 60 seconds
- 60 seconds
- 2 minutes work, 1 minute rest (2x through):
- Forward arm circles for 60 seconds
- Backward arm circles for 60 seconds
Cool Down
10-15 minute full body stretch. Don’t have a good post-workout stre
Leave a Reply