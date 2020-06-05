Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts Day #74 – Recovery Day

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

Recovery Day

Another week of hard training is coming to an end, it is time to let the body adapt and get even stronger. Recovery is an extremely important element of training, which is often ignored. By implementing specific workouts focusing on enhancing your recovery will make your training a lot more effective.

Today’s recovery day workout is a yoga class that will take you through some gentle movement focusing on the breath to engage the parasympathetic nervous system enabling you to relax with greater ease.

