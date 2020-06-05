Swimming With Your Head Up And Why It Is Beneficial

courtesy ONEswim.com, a SwimmersBest brand
Heads up FR/BK in sets
How:
- Swim Freestyle or Backstroke with the head lifted out of the water
- Keep the mouth out of the water
- Make sure to keep kicking (swimmers will want to just drag their legs)
- Only do ½ distance at a time to minimize shoulder stress
Why:
- By lifting the head the hips so the swimmers legs are creating drag
- Swimmers can watch their hand entry
- By dropping the head at mid-pool, the swimmer can feel the value of getting their hips/legs up while swimming
Workout Set Component:
This set component is done while using a social distancing system by ONEswim.com (https://swimswam.com/sample-set-for-your-first-social-distancing-swim-practice/?fbclid=IwAR0W1eN6AIaTsYF_0dF06j-290_oEuAJIvRRNlbrfy2Av52XROQ4EKmpLmw)
True 50 Heads Up (to mid-pool) FR Swim
True 100 FR Swim
True 150 FR Swim (Last 50 Heads up to mid-pool)
True 200 FR Swim FOR TIME
True 150 FR Swim (Last 50 Heads up to mid-pool)
True 100 FR Swim
True 50 Heads Up (to mid-pool) FR Swim
Repeat set with Backstroke
