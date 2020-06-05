Swimming With Your Head Up And Why It Is Beneficial

courtesy ONEswim.com, a SwimmersBest brand

Heads up FR/BK in sets

How:

Swim Freestyle or Backstroke with the head lifted out of the water

Keep the mouth out of the water

Make sure to keep kicking (swimmers will want to just drag their legs)

Only do ½ distance at a time to minimize shoulder stress

Why:

By lifting the head the hips so the swimmers legs are creating drag

Swimmers can watch their hand entry

By dropping the head at mid-pool, the swimmer can feel the value of getting their hips/legs up while swimming

Workout Set Component:

This set component is done while using a social distancing system by ONEswim.com (https://swimswam.com/sample-set-for-your-first-social-distancing-swim-practice/?fbclid=IwAR0W1eN6AIaTsYF_0dF06j-290_oEuAJIvRRNlbrfy2Av52XROQ4EKmpLmw)

True 50 Heads Up (to mid-pool) FR Swim

True 100 FR Swim

True 150 FR Swim (Last 50 Heads up to mid-pool)

True 200 FR Swim FOR TIME

True 150 FR Swim (Last 50 Heads up to mid-pool)

True 100 FR Swim

True 50 Heads Up (to mid-pool) FR Swim

Repeat set with Backstroke

ONEswim.com is leading the way for the future of swim training equipment. The company offers a broad range of solutions for improving stroke technique, kick technique, and breathing technique. They provide swimmers, coaches, and teams with the tools they need to balance technique training with conditioning training. By combining the best drills with the best tools, the SwimmersBest products give swimmers instant tactile feedback so they can adjust their technique efficiently. The old way of having coaches constantly remind swimmers of their individual problems has proven to offer very little improvement in technique. All SwimmersBest products are designed to constantly ‘talk to the swimmers’ so they can feel the problems and make corrections. This unique approach means the swimmers are given negative feedback for incorrect stroke technique, which compels the swimmers to quickly correct the problem on their own. With a constant flow of new innovative product designs, SwimmersBest is a company that will continue to deliver solutions you need.

ONEswim.com / SwimmersBest is a SwimSwam partner.