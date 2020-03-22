Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #3

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here: https://swimswam.com/training/at-home-quarantine-training/

After Saturday’s ab-and-shoulder-heavy plank workout, workout #3 will focus on lower bodies and legs.

Substitution

If you don’t have home stairs/a staircase, and don’t have access to any public stairs/staircases that still allow you to social distance (in an apartment complex, in a local park, at a nearby vacant government building, the Rocky steps in Philadelphia), the next-best option is to replace stair climbs with box jumps. Only make this substitution if you have a legitimate safe workout box available, don’t try to substitute a stool or anything along those lines, as this could be dangerous.

If that’s still not available, replace all stair climbs with high-stepping

Squat Form

Review this video for proper squat form/technique:

Workout

Warmup: 3 minute jog, followed by this fantastic warmup series from K-Bands training:

Main Set:

This main set is meant to be rapid pace, getting your heart rate up. Try to stick to the short rest intervals between individual items.

10 x squats (with weight, if comfortable)

:15 rest

10 x calf raises (with weight, if comfortable, on a step for a deeper stretch)

:15 rest

Sprint up 1 flight of stairs (be careful on the way back down)

:15 rest

10 x squats (with weight, if comfortable)

:15 rest

15 burpees (with a pushup if your shoulders are feeling good)

:15 rest

sprint up 1 flight of stairs

:30 rest

10 x squats

2:00 brisk walk

Repeat 3-5 times as desired

Bonus

Use one of Jeff Grace’s free online yoga classes for swimmers, especially a recovery workout, after this tough leg workout to help work out some of the burn.