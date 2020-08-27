Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #157 – Plank-Heavy Core Day

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

AB DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will focus hard on your core, to help you establish your line when you’re swimming.

WARMUP

Today is going to hit all your leg muscles, so make sure your lower body is good and warmed up before you begin the workout.

5-10 minutes of stretching

30 seconds jumping jacks

WORKOUT:

We want to hit the abs hard today, so make sure to take as little time as possible between exercises. Take your rest between rounds as written in the workout.

Round 1

45 seconds plank

45 seconds flutter kicks

30 seconds V sit

45 seconds plank

Take 1-2 minutes rest before next round

Round 2

60 seconds plank

25 V ups

30 crunches

20 leg lifts

60 seconds flutter kick

60 seconds plank

Take 1-2 minutes rest before next round

Round 3

60 seconds plank

30 seconds side plank each side

20 leg lifts

60 seconds plank

30 crunches

60 seconds plank

45 seconds V sit

75 seconds plank

COOL DOWN

It will be important to do plenty of static stretching at the conclusion of this workout. Focus on the core muscles. Be sure to get some protein within 30 minutes, and drink plenty of water the rest of the day!