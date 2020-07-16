Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #115 – Whole Body

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

FULL BODY DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will hit a little bit of everything.

WARMUP

Today is going to cover your upper body, core, and lower body, so make sure to stretch your whole body out before beginning.

5-10 minutes stretching

30 seconds arm circles

30 seconds leg swings

30 seconds high knees or jog in place

WORKOUT:

Move quickly from one exercise to the next. Only take rest as detailed in the workout.

Round 1

15 body weight squats

15 V ups

10 regular pushups

10 lunges each leg

20 crunches

15 pike pushups

20 calf raises

20 lemon squeezers

20 bench/chair dips

1-2 minutes rest

Round 2

10 squat jumps

30 russian twists

10 elbow-in pushups

45 seconds wall sit

45 seconds plank

45 seconds pushup plank

60 seconds high knees

60 seconds flutter kicks

20 burpees

60 seconds jumping jacks

COOL DOWN

It will be important to do plenty of static stretching at the conclusion of this workout. Be sure to get some protein within 30 minutes, and drink plenty of water the rest of the day!