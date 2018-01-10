CTS Announces Expanded Partnership Renewal With U.S. Masters Swimming

Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, is pleased to announce the expanded partnership renewal with U.S. Masters Swimming through 2021. Included in the expansion are Spectrum Aquatics, Knorr Systems, and Power Systems; PlayCore aquatics and performance companies.

Colorado Time Systems continues its designation as the “Official Timing Partner of U.S. Masters Swimming,” and will provide members and facilities with training tools and competitive equipment to enhance their events.

“We look forward to our continued partnership with U.S. Masters Swimming,” said Rick Connell, CTS Vice President & General Manager. “This has been a mutually beneficial agreement, and we are pleased to pursue the opportunity to continue working with the USMS club development coordinators, as well as the opportunity to enhance the championship experience for athletes, organizers, and spectators.”

“Colorado Time Systems and PlayCore are leaders in the aquatic industry and have been fantastic partners of U.S. Masters Swimming for many years,” said Dawson Hughes, USMS’s CEO. “CTS products and timing systems enhance our programs and events—we’re excited to build on our relationship with CTS and the PlayCore family of brands. Together, we’ll continue encouraging adults to enjoy the lifestyle benefits of aquatic exercise.”

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS): Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more at www.coloradotime.com.

About PlayCore: PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play through research, programs, and partnerships. They infuse this learning into their complete family of brands. PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve. Learn more at www.playcore.com.

About U.S. Masters Swimming: U.S. Masters Swimming encourages adults to enjoy the health, fitness, and social benefits of swimming by providing more than 2,000 adult swimming programs and events across the country, including open water and pool competitions. USMS’s nearly 70,000 members range from age 18 to 99 and include swimmers of all ability levels. USMS, a nonprofit, also trains and certifies coaches and provides online workouts, a bimonthly member magazine, monthly eNewsletters, and technique articles and videos at usms.org.

Courtesy of Colorado Time Systems, a SwimSwam partner.