CSCAA Shakes Up Top 3 Spots in Final DIII Ranking of 2017

The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its final TYR Top-25 poll of 2017 early last week, featuring some reshuffling amongst the top three teams on both the men’s and women’s side. The polls are voted on by CSCAA member-coaches, with a focus on head-t0-head-competition, rather than NCAA score-ability.
For the men, the only teams to claim a spot in the CSCAA top 3 this year remain there. While Kenyon claimed the preseason #1 spot, it fell to third in the November edition, but has climbed back up to second following strong performances and mid- and late-November invitationals. Denison maintains the #1 spot for the second edition in a row following its commanding performance at the Miami Invitational in early December, while Emory took 4th.
In the women’s rankings, Denison jumped NYU and Johns Hopkins following a third-place finish at the Miami Invitational, while Kenyon just edged out Emory based mostly on its speedy swims at the Total Performance Invite.
Click here to view the 2017-2018 ranking archive, as well as regional rankings. You can also view the Swimulator’s DIII midseason NCAA Championship scoring simulation here.
CSCAA December 19th Rankings
|Division III Men
|
Division III Women
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Denison
|272
|1
|2
|Kenyon
|248
|2
|3
|Kenyon
|261
|2
|1
|Emory
|240
|3
|2
|Emory
|257
|3
|6
|Denison
|230
|4
|4
|MIT
|242
|4
|4
|Johns Hopkins
|219
|5
|5
|Johns Hopkins
|232
|5
|3
|Williams
|207
|6
|6
|NYU
|215
|6
|5
|NYU
|194
|7
|7
|WashU
|206
|7
|7
|Chicago
|187
|8
|8
|Chicago
|203
|8
|8
|MIT
|182
|9
|9
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|177
|9
|10
|WashU
|179
|10
|13
|Carnegie Mellon
|160
|10
|8
|Carnegie Mellon
|163
|11
|10
|Pomona-Pitzer
|157
|11
|13
|Washington & Lee
|143
|12
|16
|Amherst
|156
|12
|16
|Calvin
|133
|13
|11
|Tufts
|147
|13
|19
|Pomona-Pitzer
|118
|14
|17
|Calvin
|127
|14
|NR
|Tufts
|106
|15
|15
|Rowan
|123
|15
|12
|Amherst
|104
|16
|18
|TCNJ
|107
|16
|22
|Case Western Reserve
|99
|17
|20
|UW-Stevens Point
|99
|17
|15
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|97
|18
|12
|Williams
|94
|18
|14
|Saint Thomas
|93
|19
|14
|Carthage
|76
|19
|21
|RPI
|54
|20
|NR
|Trinity (TX)
|60
|20
|20
|Ursinus
|51
|21
|23
|WPI
|51
|21
|18
|Bates
|42
|22
|21
|Coast Guard
|46
|22
|24
|SUNY Geneseo
|40
|23
|NR
|Rose-Hulman
|34
|23
|11
|Conn College
|31
|24
|24
|DePauw
|23
|24
|NR
|Trinity (TX)
|30
|25
|22
|Stevens
|22
|25
|NR
|Rowan
|17
3 Comments on "CSCAA Shakes Up Top 3 Spots in Final DIII Ranking of 2017"
For my money, Kenyon will come out on top – tradition of doing well when the chips are down!
Should be a fantastic team battle on both sides this year. Something that hasn’t happened since…. ever? Not recently, anyway. Men’s looks like a 5-way battle between JHU, MIT, Kenyon, Denison & Emory. Gap Scoring gap between 1st and 5th could be like 100 points or less(!).
Kenyon women are on fire. It’ll be a great battle with Emory. Relay battles should be super fun to watch
It’s great that the men will finally get some competition now that Wilson is gone.