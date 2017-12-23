CSCAA Shakes Up Top 3 Spots in Final DIII Ranking of 2017

The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its final TYR Top-25 poll of 2017 early last week, featuring some reshuffling amongst the top three teams on both the men’s and women’s side. The polls are voted on by CSCAA member-coaches, with a focus on head-t0-head-competition, rather than NCAA score-ability.

For the men, the only teams to claim a spot in the CSCAA top 3 this year remain there. While Kenyon claimed the preseason #1 spot, it fell to third in the November edition, but has climbed back up to second following strong performances and mid- and late-November invitationals. Denison maintains the #1 spot for the second edition in a row following its commanding performance at the Miami Invitational in early December, while Emory took 4th.

In the women’s rankings, Denison jumped NYU and Johns Hopkins following a third-place finish at the Miami Invitational, while Kenyon just edged out Emory based mostly on its speedy swims at the Total Performance Invite.

Click here to view the 2017-2018 ranking archive, as well as regional rankings. You can also view the Swimulator’s DIII midseason NCAA Championship scoring simulation here.

CSCAA December 19th Rankings