CSCAA Shakes Up Top 3 Spots in Final DIII Ranking of 2017

by Torrey Hart 3

December 23rd, 2017 College, NCAA Division III

The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its final TYR Top-25 poll of 2017 early last week, featuring some reshuffling amongst the top three teams on both the men’s and women’s side. The polls are voted on by CSCAA member-coaches, with a focus on head-t0-head-competition, rather than NCAA score-ability.

For the men, the only teams to claim a spot in the CSCAA top 3 this year remain there. While Kenyon claimed the preseason #1 spot, it fell to third in the November edition, but has climbed back up to second following strong performances and mid- and late-November invitationals. Denison maintains the #1 spot for the second edition in a row following its commanding performance at the Miami Invitational in early December, while Emory took 4th.

In the women’s rankings, Denison jumped NYU and Johns Hopkins following a third-place finish at the Miami Invitational, while Kenyon just edged out Emory based mostly on its speedy swims at the Total Performance Invite.

Click here to view the 2017-2018 ranking archive, as well as regional rankings. You can also view the Swimulator’s DIII midseason NCAA Championship scoring simulation here.

CSCAA December 19th Rankings

Division III Men
Division III Women
Rank Prev Team Points Rank Prev Team Points
1 1 Denison 272 1 2 Kenyon 248
2 3 Kenyon 261 2 1 Emory 240
3 2 Emory 257 3 6 Denison 230
4 4 MIT 242 4 4 Johns Hopkins 219
5 5 Johns Hopkins 232 5 3 Williams 207
6 6 NYU 215 6 5 NYU 194
7 7 WashU 206 7 7 Chicago 187
8 8 Chicago 203 8 8 MIT 182
9 9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 177 9 10 WashU 179
10 13 Carnegie Mellon 160 10 8 Carnegie Mellon 163
11 10 Pomona-Pitzer 157 11 13 Washington & Lee 143
12 16 Amherst 156 12 16 Calvin 133
13 11 Tufts 147 13 19 Pomona-Pitzer 118
14 17 Calvin 127 14 NR Tufts 106
15 15 Rowan 123 15 12 Amherst 104
16 18 TCNJ 107 16 22 Case Western Reserve 99
17 20 UW-Stevens Point 99 17 15 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 97
18 12 Williams 94 18 14 Saint Thomas 93
19 14 Carthage 76 19 21 RPI 54
20 NR Trinity (TX) 60 20 20 Ursinus 51
21 23 WPI 51 21 18 Bates 42
22 21 Coast Guard 46 22 24 SUNY Geneseo 40
23 NR Rose-Hulman 34 23 11 Conn College 31
24 24 DePauw 23 24 NR Trinity (TX) 30
25 22 Stevens 22 25 NR Rowan 17

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "CSCAA Shakes Up Top 3 Spots in Final DIII Ranking of 2017"

MIKE IN DALLAS

For my money, Kenyon will come out on top – tradition of doing well when the chips are down!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
8 hours 25 minutes ago
THEO

Should be a fantastic team battle on both sides this year. Something that hasn't happened since…. ever? Not recently, anyway. Men's looks like a 5-way battle between JHU, MIT, Kenyon, Denison & Emory. Gap Scoring gap between 1st and 5th could be like 100 points or less(!).

Kenyon women are on fire. It'll be a great battle with Emory. Relay battles should be super fun to watch

Kenyon women are on fire. It’ll be a great battle with Emory. Relay battles should be super fun to watch

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours 35 minutes ago
Rachel

It's great that the men will finally get some competition now that Wilson is gone.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours 57 minutes ago