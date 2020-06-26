CSCAA Elects Five New Coaches to Board of Directors

Today, the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has elected five new coaches to its board of directors.

The new additions are as follows:

Mandy DiSalle (University of Cincinnati)

(University of Cincinnati) Jeanne Fleck (Fresno State University)

(Fresno State University) Patrick Snively (Fairmont State University)

(Fairmont State University) Teresa Fish ( Illinois Wesleyan University)

Illinois Wesleyan University) Brad Boswell (Purdue)

Disalle will join the executive board as president-elect and will become president in 2022. Fleck, Snively and Fish were elected to represent women’s teams in Divisions I, II and III, respectively, while Boswell will fill an administrative position, one that has been newly created.

Current board members include men’s Divisional representatives McGee Moody (South Carolina), Heidi Voigt (Northern Michigan) and Brad Shively (Washington University in St. Louis). Also on the board are Cal’s Teri McKeever (at large), and Rochester’s Greg Brandes (diving). Former CSCAA president Clark Campbell of Kansas will stay on the executive board as past-president, while Matt Barany of Richmond and Brian Schrader of Iowa remain at treasurer and secretary, respectively.

Fresno State head coach Fleck will support the CSCAA’s mentoring program, which, among other things, prepares coaches to protect and preserve their programs. Another goal is to address the lack and loss of women in coaching. “We seem to have many assistants that are women but lose them very quickly,” said Fleck. “I do not have an answer to this problem at all but would like to help bring this gap and keep women in the profession longer.”

In addition to these new faces on the board of directors, University of Utah head coach Joe Dykstra has officially begun his two-year term as the association’s president.