WADA Releases Detailed Response to American Threats to Withdraw Funding

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has responded in detail to charges levied by the United States Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) this week. The response comes a day after the ONDCP threatened to pull American funding for the global doping watchdog over what it claims to be a lack of “value” for American interests.

WADA’s rebuttal is in the form of an annotated version of the original ONDCP report.

The United States contributes $2.7 million out of the $37.4 million contributed by governments around the world, making the Americans the single biggest contributor.s

Among the specific charges levied against WADA is related to the ONDCP’s criticism of their handling of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory investigation

This is in spite of the fact that WADA levied harsh sanctions about Russian sport in December, which included a ban on official Russian participation under the Russian flag in the Olympic Games for four years, removing major hosting rights from Russia, and blocking Russians from serving in administrative functions within international sport federations that are WADA signatories.

Russia is awaiting an appeal in front of the International Court of Arbitration for Sport of those sanctions in November.

WADA says that they are on track to meet multiple governance reform goals 3 years after those reforms were approved, including by the United States.

In their response, WADA outlines in red what it calls “misleading information,” and points out that while the US is the biggest contributor to WADA’s core mission, that other contributions to investigations, research, and operations actually makes Canada the leading contributor to WADA activities.

Among the ‘facts’ in the ONDCP report that WADA disputes: