CSCAA Announces NAIA Coach & Athlete of the Year Awards

Courtesy: CSCAA

The Columbus Aquatic Center in Columbus, Georgia, set the stage for the thrilling NAIA Championships from March 6th to the 9th. In a historic victory, St. Thomas (FL), led by head coach Caesar Asadi, clinched their first championship as the 2024 Men’s NAIA Team Champions. The Keiser men emerged as formidable runners-up, finishing only 16 points back. The University of the Cumberlands achieved their highest team finish, claiming third place, under Coach Eric Skelly.

On the women’s front, Keiser continued their dominant streak by clinching their third consecutive Women’s NAIA team title. St. Thomas secured a second place finish and Milligan University claimed third in the 2024 NAIA Championships. Detailed results of the NAIA National Championship can be found here, including comprehensive reports for both the Men’s Meet and Women’s Meet.

Swim Coaches of the Year

Keiser Head Coach Adam Epstein was recognized as the CSCAA’s NAIA Women’s Coach of the Year following the program’s third consecutive championship. Head coach Spencer Scarth led the Milligan men to a fourth-place finish with 364 points and was selected as the 2024 NAIA Men’s Coach of the Year.

Swimmers of the Year

Lindsey Wilson’s Maaike Broersma garnered three individual national titles during the championship meet and earned her CSCAA Women’s NAIA Swimmer of the Year honors. On the men’s side, Keiser’s Noel de Geus claimed three individual national titles, two of which were NAIA national records. The sophomore’s performance led him to being named the CSCAA Men’s NAIA Swimmer of the Year.

Diver of the Year

Indiana Wesleyan’s Macy Schmidtgall had two All-American accolades of the week and was named the CSCAA Women’s NAIA Diver of the Year. After winning a national title on both boards, Bethel’s (Ind.) Nicholas Bohm was named the CSCAA and NAIA Men’s Diver of the Year for the second straight year.

All America Honors

The 2024 NAIA All America team will be named by the end of the week.