Crow Canyon Sharks’ Jacklyn Scheberies Commits to UNLV

Crow Canyon Shark’s Jacklyn Scheberies has recently committed to swim for the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. Scheberies will graduate from Castro Valley High School with the class of 2019 and join UNLV’s class of 2023.

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle (24.78)

100 freestyle (52.01)

200 freestyle (1:51.18)

500 freestyle (4:56.85)

100 butterfly (58.86)

200 butterfly (2:08.09)

200 IM (2:12.00)

400 IM (4:38.64)

Scheberies’s swimming career so far has included trips to Zones, Sectionals, Far Westerns, Futures, and Jr. Nationals.

At UNLV’s Mountain West Conference Championships this year, Scheberies best times would have earned her two C-Final appearances and between 10 and 15 points for the Rebels. UNLV has a very young middle-distance freestyle group: their conference championship scorers in the 200 and 500 frees last season were mostly freshmen, with one sophomore mixed in.

