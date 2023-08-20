Cook & Lauterstein Made Marks At Vic Open Short Course Championships

2023 VICTORIA OPEN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, August 19th & Sunday, August 20th

Melbourne Sports Centres Indoor Pool

SCM (25m)

Results – Meet Mobile: 2023 Victorian Open SC Championships

The 2023 Victoria Open Short Course Championships took place over the weekend at the Melbourne Sports Centers Indoor Pool.

The event took place just weeks removed from the World Championships which means the typically-stacked fields were a little slimmer in terms of star power; however, two names stood out from the pack.

24-year-old Olympian Tamsin Cook was among the participants, with the Melbourne Vicentre athlete taking on the 100m/200m/400m free individual events, as well as the 100m fly.

Cook topped the 200m free podium in a time of 1:58.55 to kick off her campaign while she also nabbed the top spot in the 100m free in 55.45. The 400m free also fell victim to Cook in a time of 4:11.06 while she reaped silver in the 100m fly in 1:00.65.

Although Cook did not represent Australia in Fukuoka, she still has a hefty resume of impressive performances, including earning silver in the women’s 4x200m free relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and following up with a bronze as a prelims swimmer at the same event in Tokyo.

Cook was among those named to Swimming Australia’s Leadership Group for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The other notable name among the Vic Open Short Course Championships results was that of 36-year-old Andrew Lauterstein.

Lauterstein earned 400m medley silver and 400m freestyle relay bronze at the 2008 Olympic Games. There in Beijing, Lauterstein also grabbed individual bronze in the men’s 100m fly behind the famously-analyzed duo of Michael Phelps (USA) and Milorad Cavic (SRB), who were separated by the slimmest of margins.

Lauterstein competes for Bayside and hit times of 23.68 to earn silver in the 50m fly and 22.35 to take gold in the 50m free this weekend.

The retired speedster has competed on home soil in other recent competitions, including the 2021 Vic Open Championships and Australian Championships as well as this year’s World Championships Trials.