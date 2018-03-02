Comerford on Ledecky’s NCAA Events: “I Was Kind of Surprised” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 100 FREE:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12- Sarah Sjostrom, Austin 2016
- Pool Record: 53.82- Simone Manuel, 2017
- GOLD: Taylor Ruck, 53.37
- SILVER: Sarah Sjostrom, 53.43
- BRONZE: Mallory Comerford, 54.06
Canadian junior star Taylor Ruck swam to another Pro Swim Series title. Sarah Sjostrom was out slightly faster, but Ruck had the back-end speed to win it. Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, who has the NCAA Championships coming up in a couple of weeks, picked up a bronze as she outswam Indiana pstgrad Margo Geer (54.20) and Italian Olympic medalist Federica Pellegrini (54.26) on the back half.
