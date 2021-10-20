College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 21-24, 2021

In case you missed it, last week was a pretty fast one in the NCAA.
The action continues this week, beginning with three Thursday duals, highlighted by Tennessee taking on Louisville.
We’ll also see Georgia take on UNC on Friday and South Carolina on Saturday, the Cal men battle Utah, and the Auburn Tri-Meet featuring the Tigers, NC State and Kentucky.
To top things off we’ll also see the Harvard men and the legendary Dean Farris tackle MIT on Saturday.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Fordham vs Marist
|10/21
|x
|x
|San Diego/Seattle/California Baptist
|10/21
|x
|Tennessee vs Louisville
|10/21
|x
|x
|Fordham vs Monmouth
|10/22
|x
|x
|McKendree/Saint Louis University/Truman State
|10/22
|x
|x
|Georgia vs UNC
|10/22
|x
|x
|Notre Dame vs Purdue
|10/22
|x
|x
|Virginia Tech vs Duke
|10/22
|x
|x
|Cincinnati vs University of Indianapolis
|10/22
|x
|x
|Miami vs FGCU
|10/22
|x
|FAU vs Princeton
|10/22
|x
|x
|Cleveland State/Findlay/Youngstown State
|10/22
|x
|x
|Oakland vs University of Toledo
|10/22
|x
|Yale Intrasquad
|10/22
|x
|x
|Ball State Intrasquad
|10/22
|x
|x
|Indiana State vs Northern Iowa
|10/22
|x
|Colorado State vs Idaho
|10/22
|x
|Utah vs Cal
|10/22
|x
|Lehigh vs West Chester
|10/22
|x
|x
|Birmingham-Southern vs Alabama
|10/22
|x
|x
|Dusquene vs Saint Francis U
|10/23
|x
|University of Rhode Island vs Springfield College/Coast Guard
|10/23
|x
|Georgia Tech vs FSU
|10/23
|x
|x
|Vermont vs UNH
|10/23
|x
|UConn vs Georgetown/NJIT
|10/23
|x
|x
|Nebraska vs Iowa
|10/23
|x
|Bucknell vs Binghamton
|10/23
|x
|x
|FIU Intrasquad
|10/23
|x
|William & Mary vs Towson
|10/23
|x
|x
|UNC Wilmington vs UNC Asheville (diving)
|10/23
|x
|Mount St. Mary’s vs VMI
|10/23
|x
|x
|BU & Bryant vs Northeastern
|10/23
|x
|x
|Campbell/UNC Wilmington/UNC Asheville
|10/23
|x
|Navy vs UMBC
|10/23
|x
|x
|Kenyon vs Cleveland State
|10/23
|x
|x
|IUPUI vs Milwaukee
|10/23
|x
|x
|Oakland vs Xavier
|10/23
|x
|x
|Northwestern/UIC/Illinois
|10/23
|x
|x
|Green Bay vs St. Thomas
|10/23
|x
|x
|Youngstown State vs Gannon
|10/23
|x
|Harvard vs MIT
|10/23
|x
|Siena/Canisius/Rochester
|10/23
|x
|x
|Niagara Alumni meet
|10/23
|x
|x
|Lehigh vs Rider
|10/23
|x
|x
|Rochester vs Siena
|10/23
|x
|Bowling Green vs Miami OH
|10/23
|x
|Buffalo vs Cornell
|10/23
|x
|Illinois State vs Evansville
|10/23
|x
|BYU vs Dixie State
|10/23
|x
|x
|Nevada/Cal State East Bay/UC Davis
|10/23
|x
|UCLA vs UC Santa Barbara
|10/23
|x
|Worcester City Invite (Holy Cross)
|10/23
|x
|x
|Loyola vs Lafayette
|10/23
|x
|x
|Seton Hall vs Army
|10/23
|x
|x
|Missouri vs Arkansas
|10/23
|x
|Georgia vs South Carolina
|10/23
|x
|x
|Valparaiso vs Eastern Illinois
|10/23
|x
|x
|Cal Baptist/UNLV/Pomona-Pitzer
|10/23
|x
|x
|Northern Colorado vs Idaho
|10/23
|x
|UCSD vs CMS
|10/23
|x
|x
|Richmond Duals (Richmond, Davidson, ECU, George Mason)
|10/22-10/23
|x
|x
|University of Arizona/Hawaii/Wisconsin
|10/22-10/23
|x
|x
|Auburn Tri Meet (Auburn, NC State, Kentucky)
|10/22-10/23
|x
|x
|Marshall vs Liberty
|10/22-10/23
|x
|Kansas/Missouri State/South Dakota
|10/22-10/23
|x
|x
|Pacific Invite (Pacific, Berkeley)
|10/23-10/24
|x
|x
|Loyola Marymount/Seattle/San Diego State/Grand Canyon
|10/22-10/23
|x
|LSU/Air Force/Wyoming/Denver
|10/22-10/23
|x
|x
|Seattle/Loyola Marymount/Grand Canyon
|10/22-10/23
|x
|Providence vs Bryant
|10/21-10/22
|x
|x