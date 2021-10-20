Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 21-24, 2021

In case you missed it, last week was a pretty fast one in the NCAA.

The action continues this week, beginning with three Thursday duals, highlighted by Tennessee taking on Louisville.

We’ll also see Georgia take on UNC on Friday and South Carolina on Saturday, the Cal men battle Utah, and the Auburn Tri-Meet featuring the Tigers, NC State and Kentucky.

To top things off we’ll also see the Harvard men and the legendary Dean Farris tackle MIT on Saturday.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
Fordham vs Marist 10/21 x x
San Diego/Seattle/California Baptist 10/21 x
Tennessee vs Louisville 10/21 x x
Fordham vs Monmouth 10/22 x x
McKendree/Saint Louis University/Truman State 10/22 x x
Georgia vs UNC 10/22 x x
Notre Dame vs Purdue 10/22 x x
Virginia Tech vs Duke 10/22 x x
Cincinnati vs University of Indianapolis 10/22 x x
Miami vs FGCU 10/22 x
FAU vs Princeton 10/22 x x
Cleveland State/Findlay/Youngstown State 10/22 x x
Oakland vs University of Toledo 10/22 x
Yale Intrasquad 10/22 x x
Ball State Intrasquad 10/22 x x
Indiana State vs Northern Iowa 10/22 x
Colorado State vs Idaho 10/22 x
Utah vs Cal 10/22 x
Lehigh vs West Chester 10/22 x x
Birmingham-Southern vs Alabama 10/22 x x
Dusquene vs Saint Francis U 10/23 x
University of Rhode Island vs Springfield College/Coast Guard 10/23 x
Georgia Tech vs FSU 10/23 x x
Vermont vs UNH 10/23 x
UConn vs Georgetown/NJIT 10/23 x x
Nebraska vs Iowa 10/23 x
Bucknell vs Binghamton 10/23 x x
FIU Intrasquad 10/23 x
William & Mary vs Towson 10/23 x x
UNC Wilmington vs UNC Asheville (diving) 10/23 x
Mount St. Mary’s vs VMI 10/23 x x
BU & Bryant vs Northeastern 10/23 x x
Campbell/UNC Wilmington/UNC Asheville 10/23 x
Navy vs UMBC 10/23 x x
Kenyon vs Cleveland State 10/23 x x
IUPUI vs Milwaukee 10/23 x x
Oakland vs Xavier 10/23 x x
Northwestern/UIC/Illinois 10/23 x x
Green Bay vs St. Thomas 10/23 x x
Youngstown State vs Gannon 10/23 x
Harvard vs MIT 10/23 x
Siena/Canisius/Rochester 10/23 x x
Niagara Alumni meet 10/23 x x
Lehigh vs Rider 10/23 x x
Rochester vs Siena 10/23 x
Bowling Green vs Miami OH 10/23 x
Buffalo vs Cornell 10/23 x
Illinois State vs Evansville 10/23 x
BYU vs Dixie State 10/23 x x
Nevada/Cal State East Bay/UC Davis 10/23 x
UCLA vs UC Santa Barbara 10/23 x
Worcester City Invite (Holy Cross) 10/23 x x
Loyola vs Lafayette 10/23 x x
Seton Hall vs Army 10/23 x x
Missouri vs Arkansas 10/23 x
Georgia vs South Carolina 10/23 x x
Valparaiso vs Eastern Illinois 10/23 x x
Cal Baptist/UNLV/Pomona-Pitzer 10/23 x x
Northern Colorado vs Idaho 10/23 x
UCSD vs CMS 10/23 x x
Richmond Duals (Richmond, Davidson, ECU, George Mason) 10/22-10/23 x x
University of Arizona/Hawaii/Wisconsin 10/22-10/23 x x
Auburn Tri Meet (Auburn, NC State, Kentucky) 10/22-10/23 x x
Marshall vs Liberty 10/22-10/23 x
Kansas/Missouri State/South Dakota 10/22-10/23 x x
Pacific Invite (Pacific, Berkeley) 10/23-10/24 x x
Loyola Marymount/Seattle/San Diego State/Grand Canyon 10/22-10/23 x
LSU/Air Force/Wyoming/Denver 10/22-10/23 x x
Seattle/Loyola Marymount/Grand Canyon 10/22-10/23 x
Providence vs Bryant 10/21-10/22 x x

0
