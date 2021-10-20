College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 21-24, 2021

In case you missed it, last week was a pretty fast one in the NCAA.

The action continues this week, beginning with three Thursday duals, highlighted by Tennessee taking on Louisville.

We’ll also see Georgia take on UNC on Friday and South Carolina on Saturday, the Cal men battle Utah, and the Auburn Tri-Meet featuring the Tigers, NC State and Kentucky.

To top things off we’ll also see the Harvard men and the legendary Dean Farris tackle MIT on Saturday.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.