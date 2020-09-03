College Football Begins Tonight As FBS Still Split on Postponement

With potentially major ripple effects to non-revenue sports like swimming, college football’s FBS will hold its first games tonight. The top division remains evenly split over a pandemic postponement of the season.

Southern Mississippi (C-USA) will host South Alabama (Sun Belt) tonight in the first matchup of Football Bowl Subdivision programs. And while most professional sports have only resumed without spectators in the stands, Southern Mississippi will host a crowd of up to 25% of the stadium’s seating capacity.

Tonight will also feature Conference-USA’s UAB taking on Central Arkansas, which is one tier down from the FBS, in the FCS.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused major shakeups to the FBS, which is the highest division of college football. As of now, four of the ten conferences in the FBS have postponed fall sports. Four conferences are proceeding with fall sports. And the remaining two have postponed all sports except football:

KEEPING FALL SPORTS IN THE FALL AS OF NOW POSTPONED FALL SPORTS EXCEPT FOOTBALL CANCELING/POSTPONING FALL SPORTS Power-5 ACC Big Ten Big 12 Pac-12 SEC Group of Five AAC C-USA MAC MWC Sun Belt FBS Independents UConn UMass Notre Dame (w/ACC) BYU (w/WCC) New Mexico State Liberty (w/ASUN) Army West Point (w/ Patriot League)

Recent reports have suggested that the Big Ten, though, has started to look into late-fall dates to start football, rather than spring dates as originally announced. Radio host Dan Patrick says the conference is considering October 10th – that would be the latest date the Big Ten could start football and still be eligible for the national championship playoff. Other reports have suggested that start dates around Thanksgiving could be in play, though all reports have suggested that there are plenty more hurdles to getting football restarted in the fall.

The postponement of football, a revenue-driver for many college athletic departments, has already had a major impact on college swimming & diving. Iowa cited $100 million in lost revenue in cutting its men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs. Michigan cited roughly the same figure in eliminating 21 positions in its athletic department.