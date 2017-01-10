Coleman’s Carpool: Mid States All Stars share their Meet Highlights

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

I cheated. We talked about swimming. But we also talked about experiences at a swim meet that WERE NOT swimming related.

This week I was on staff for the Mid State’s All Star meet in Indianapolis at the IUPUI Natatorium. The meet hosts the best of the best of 14-under swimming from 5 LSC’s (Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Missouri Valley) for a 2-day, 2-session timed finals event. I was coaching for the Missouri Valley staff, and therefore participated in the LSC-wide team travel bus trip. On our way home, I asked some of our swimmers about their highlights from the weekend.

And I mean really, does it get better than 11-13 year-olds talking about how much they love swimming and causing mischief with their friends?