2020 JANIS HAPE DOWD INVITATIONAL

Thursday, December 3-Saturday, December 5

Teams: University of North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wolfpack Elite

Koury Natatorium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Format: Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @9AM Central, Finals @5PM Central

2021 NCAA Qualifying Times

Results on Meet Mobile: “UNC ‘Janis Hape Dowd’ Invitational”

Coleman Stewart made one more run at the American Record in the 100 yard backstroke Saturday at the 2020 Janis Hape Dowd Invitational hosted by the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Though he did not break the record that was set in 2016 by Cal’s Ryan Murphy, this is Stewart’s second sub-44 100 yard backstroke in as many days and the third of his career.

On Friday, Stewart posted a 43.62 making him the 2nd-fastest performer all-time and giving him ownership of the 3rd-fastest performance all-time. Stewart’s time tonight does not change his position on the all-time performers list though it does make him and Murphy the only two swimmers to have ever broken 44 multiple times, each of them having done it three times.

Compared to the short list of other men that have been sub-44 in the 100 backstroke, Stewart has stood out as having the slowest opening 50 but near-record pace closing 50s. Saturday, however, Stewart took it out fast–faster than Murphy when he set the American Record in 2016 and faster than Dean Farris when he won the NCAA title in 2019.

Saturday, as the lone swimmer in his time trial, Stewart exploded a 20.77 to his feet on the opening 50. For comparison, Murphy was 20.96 when he set the American Record at 43.49, whereas Farris was 20.85 when he won NCAAs in 43.66 in 2019, just ahead of Stewart who placed 2nd in 43.98 that year.

Murphy’s 43.49 was his second time breaking the American Record in the 100 backstroke though, and his opening 50 the first time he did it was a 20.90 en route to a 43.51.

Stewart’s Splits Each Time He’s Been 43

STEWART 12/04/2020 STEWART 12/05/2020 STEWART NCAAs 2019 1st 50 21.10 20.77 21.38 2nd 50 22.52 23.05 22.6 Total Time 43.62 43.82 43.98

Stewart was obviously much faster out of the gate on 12/05/2020, though he faded much more than we’ve seen him do in the past on the second 50. Even so, the effort resulted in Stewart’s second-fastest performance ever and the 5th-fastest 100 yard backstroke in history.

Sub-21 Opening 50 Split Comparison

MURPHY 2016 – INDIVIDUAL MURPHY 2016 – RELAY FARRIS 2019 STEWART 12/05/2020 1st 50 20.96 20.90 20.85 20.77 2nd 50 22.53 22.61 22.81 23.05 Total Time 43.49 43.51 43.66 43.82

Stewart now owns 5 of the top-10 fastest performances in history in the 100 yard backstroke, two of which were done in the past two days.

TOP-10 PERFORMANCES: MEN’S 100 YARD BACKSTROKE

Murphy, Stewart, and Farris have all been on this list for at least one year each; Shaine Casas, on the other hand, joined just weeks ago when he cranked out a 43.87 in the 100 yard backstroke in November.

TOP-10 PERFORMERS: MEN’S 100 YARD BACKSTROKE