Daily Swim Coach Workout #297

by Dan Dingman

December 05th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  28 weeks
  • Team Location:  Europe
  • Course:  25 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

600m fr sw ez

2x
    12x25m fr snorkel mod [T: 20′] @00:30
    4x25m bk mod @00:30

4x400m fr ez [T: 05:36] @05:56
8x25m fr dr build snorkel [10′ rest]
4x200m bk ez [T:03:04] @03:24
8x50m fr kick fast [4 position per 12 kick 15′ rest]

300m ez

View on commitswimming.com

Burçin Sakallar
Head coach, İstanbul Swimming Club

