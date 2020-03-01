Coleman Stewart Struggled Mentally With the 200 Backstroke For 3 Years (Video)

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 5th-straight) (results)
NC State senior Coleman Stewart swam a 1:37.71 in the finals of the 200 backstroke Saturday at the 2020 ACC Championships. Stewart’s performance rings in at 1.1 seconds faster than his previous lifetime best of 1:38.81 from the 2019 NCAA Championships, where he placed 4th, and is also eight-tenths of a second faster than the previous ACC Record Conference Record, formerly held by NC State alumnus Hennesey Stuart, who at the 2016 NCAA Championships put up a 1:38.56 to place 3rd.
Stewart is now the 7th-fastest all-time in the 200 yard backstroke. He is also one of only three men to have ever broken the 44-second barrier in the 100 yard backstroke, and among the top-8 performers all-time in the 100 yard butterfly.
Reported by Robert Gibbs.
200 BACK – FINALS
ACC record: 1:38.56 – Hennesey Stuart (NC State), 2016 ACC meet record: 1:39.05 – Grigory Tarasevich (Louisville), 2017
- 2019 champion: Coleman Stewart (NC State), 1:39.10
- Coleman Stewart (NC State) – 1:37.71
- Mitchell Whyte (Louisville) – 1:39.46
- Samuel Tornqvist (Virginia Tech) – 1:40.10
NC State senior Coleman Stewart went out in style, taking down the ACC meet and conference records in the last individual ACC swim of his career. Stewart knocked nearly a second off of the overall conference record, a 1:38.56 held by NC State alum Hennesey Stuart. That’s the third-straight conference title in this event for Stewart, who has swept the backstrokes here over the last three years. Stewart’s time ranks his #3 in the nation this season.
Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte took 2nd to pair with his 2nd place finish in the 100 back. His time of 1:39.46 moves him to #4 in the nation this season. Whyte also took 2nd last season.
Virginia Tech’s Samuel Tornqvist took 3rd in 1:40.10, a new personal best by roughly half a second. Last year he was 5th with a 1:41.39. UVA’s Justin Grender (1:41.05) and Virginia Tech’s Lane Stone (1:41.88) took 4th and 5th. Notre Dame’s Jack Montesi (1:42.05) and UNC’s Christopher Thames (1:42.26) were also under 1:43. NC State freshman Ross Dant took 8th in 1:48.61, roughly ten minutes after taking 3rd in the 1650.
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
- NC State – 1250
- Virginia – 1089
- Louisville – 1066.5
- Virginia Tech – 898
- Florida State – 812.5
- Notre Dame – 803.5
- North Carolina – 630.5
- Pitt – 520
- Georgia Tech – 506
- Duke – 421
- Miami – 197
- Boston College – 134
Reported by Braden Keith.
ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS, MEN’S 200 YARD BACKSTROKE:
- 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal, 2016 NCAA Championships
- 1:36.42 – John Shebat, Texas, 2019 NCAA Championships
- 1:36.45 – Austin Katz, Texas, 2019 NCAA Championships
- 1:36.81 – Ryan Lochte, Gator Swim Club – 2007 Winter Nationals
- 1:37.20 – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M – 2020 SEC Championships
- 1:37.71 – Coleman Stewart, NC State – 2020 ACC Championships
- 1:37.58 – Tyler Clary, Michigan – 2009 NCAA Championships
- 1:37.80 – Patrick Mulcare, USC – 2017 NCAA Championships
- 1:37.87 – Arkady Vyatchanin, Russia – 2013 Winter Nationals
- 1:38.21 – Eugene Godsoe, Stanford post-grad – 2012 OK Elite Meet
