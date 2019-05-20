Cody Miller Talks First 200 Breast Best in 4 Years (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson, 2018

Cody Miller drops a new personal best time to win the men’s 200 breast decisively in 2:08.98, improving on his old best of 2:09.08 done way back in 2015. He hadn’t been sub-2:10 since 2016, and his fastest swim in 2018 was a 2:10.59.

He also just missed the Pro Swim Series Record of 2:08.95 set by Andrew Wilson last year.

He used a ton of early speed tonight, out in 1:01.39 at the 100 and 1:34.44 at the 150 (28.93/32.46/33.05 splits) before closing in 34.54.

Miller now moves to 15th in the world this year, and tops amongst Americans.

Will Licon, who came into the meet as the fastest American this year at 2:09.90, put together a strong race to take second in 2:10.97.

Daniel Roy (2:12.00) held off Nic Fink (2:12.28) down the stretch to take third.