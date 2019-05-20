Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Commonwealth Games Medalist Holly Hibbott Joins ISL London Roar

The latest team member to join ISL London Roar is British National Champion and Commonwealth Games medalist Holly Hibbott. Just 19 years of age, Hibbott has racked up an impressive series of swims as of late, with 2018 representing her breakout international year.

A Stockport Metro swimmer representing England on the Gold Coast, Hibbott raced her way to individual silver in the women’s 400m freestyle at last year’s Commonwealth Games. She also helped her nation score bronze in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

Hibbott then took home 3 medals at last year’s European Championships, including an individual bronze in the women’s 400m freestyle.

Based on her performances at the British Swimming Championships this spring, Hibbott was selected to represent Great Britain at this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. Hibbitt produced a solid mark of 4:08.50 to take the women’s 400m freestyle at the meet in Glasgow to be selected.

Best times:

LCM SCM
200 free 1:58.10 1:54.50
400 free 4:05.01 3:59.83
800 free 8:29.05 8:19.19

 

View this post on Instagram

Delighted to welcome our 3rd Brit 🇬🇧 in 3 days to the London Roar! Welcome to the team freestyle & distance specialist @hollyhibbott 🙌🏻 #internationalswimmingleague #londonroar #britishswimming

A post shared by London Roar (@isl_londonroar) on

ISL London Roar roster as of May 20th:

Cate Campbell Adam Peaty
Bronte Campbell James Guy
Emma McKeon Kyle Chalmers
Minna Atherton Elijah Winnington
Holly Barratt Alex Graham
Jess Hansen Yuri Kisil
Taylor McKeown Matthew Wilson
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor Finlay Knox
Jeanette Ottesen Cameron McEvoy
Sydney Pickrem Kirill Prigoda
Mireia Belmonte Vini Lanza
Marie Wattel Duncan Scott
Sarah Vasey
Holly Hibbott

