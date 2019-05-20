Commonwealth Games Medalist Holly Hibbott Joins ISL London Roar

The latest team member to join ISL London Roar is British National Champion and Commonwealth Games medalist Holly Hibbott. Just 19 years of age, Hibbott has racked up an impressive series of swims as of late, with 2018 representing her breakout international year.
A Stockport Metro swimmer representing England on the Gold Coast, Hibbott raced her way to individual silver in the women’s 400m freestyle at last year’s Commonwealth Games. She also helped her nation score bronze in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.
Hibbott then took home 3 medals at last year’s European Championships, including an individual bronze in the women’s 400m freestyle.
Based on her performances at the British Swimming Championships this spring, Hibbott was selected to represent Great Britain at this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. Hibbitt produced a solid mark of 4:08.50 to take the women’s 400m freestyle at the meet in Glasgow to be selected.
Best times:
|LCM
|SCM
|200 free
|1:58.10
|1:54.50
|400 free
|4:05.01
|3:59.83
|800 free
|8:29.05
|8:19.19
ISL London Roar roster as of May 20th:
|Cate Campbell
|Adam Peaty
|Bronte Campbell
|James Guy
|Emma McKeon
|Kyle Chalmers
|Minna Atherton
|Elijah Winnington
|Holly Barratt
|Alex Graham
|Jess Hansen
|Yuri Kisil
|Taylor McKeown
|Matthew Wilson
|Siobhan-Marie O’Connor
|Finlay Knox
|Jeanette Ottesen
|Cameron McEvoy
|Sydney Pickrem
|Kirill Prigoda
|Mireia Belmonte
|Vini Lanza
|Marie Wattel
|Duncan Scott
|Sarah Vasey
|Holly Hibbott
