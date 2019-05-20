Commonwealth Games Medalist Holly Hibbott Joins ISL London Roar

The latest team member to join ISL London Roar is British National Champion and Commonwealth Games medalist Holly Hibbott. Just 19 years of age, Hibbott has racked up an impressive series of swims as of late, with 2018 representing her breakout international year.

A Stockport Metro swimmer representing England on the Gold Coast, Hibbott raced her way to individual silver in the women’s 400m freestyle at last year’s Commonwealth Games. She also helped her nation score bronze in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

Hibbott then took home 3 medals at last year’s European Championships, including an individual bronze in the women’s 400m freestyle.

Based on her performances at the British Swimming Championships this spring, Hibbott was selected to represent Great Britain at this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. Hibbitt produced a solid mark of 4:08.50 to take the women’s 400m freestyle at the meet in Glasgow to be selected.

Best times:

LCM SCM 200 free 1:58.10 1:54.50 400 free 4:05.01 3:59.83 800 free 8:29.05 8:19.19

ISL London Roar roster as of May 20th: