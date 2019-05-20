Freestyle Ace Henrik Christiansen Newest Member Of ISL Team Iron

Another elite swimmer has joined the ISL Team Iron squad in the form of Norwegian freestyle ace Henrik Christiansen. The 22-year-old holds his nation’s standards across the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events across both long course and short course meters, as well as the national record in the LCM 400m IM.
At the 2018 Short Course World Championships in China, Christiansen wrapped up 2 individual medals, taking the silver in the 400m free and bronze in the 1500m free. Also in 2018, Christiansen also got on the podium at the European Championships, collecting silver in the men’s 400m freestyle.
Christiansen recently competed at this year’s Stockholm Open where the man produced his lifetime best and NR time of 14:49.57 in the 1500m freestyle. His outing there remains the 5th fastest performance in the world this season.
Best Times:
|LCM
|SCM
|400 free
|3:46.37
|3:36.64
|800 free
|7:44.21
|7:36.06
|1500 free
|14:49.67
|14:19.39
|400 IM
|4:20.34
|4:09.79
View this post on Instagram
A big welcome to Norwegian freestyler, World Championship silver medalist @henrikchristians1 who is also joining Team Iron for @iswimleague!🇳🇴 Welcome to the team Henrik!🔥🙌🏼 #Iron #TeamIron #ISL @henrikchristians1 Világbajnoki ezüstérmes norvég gyorsúszót is már a csapatban köszönthetjük 🇳🇴🙌🏼 #Iron #TeamIron #ISL
Team Iron roster as of May 20th:
|Katinka Hosszu
|Robert Glinta
|Alia Atkinson
|David Verraszto
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|Vlad Morozov
|Fanny Lecluyse
|Jesse Puts
|Jessica Vall
|Jeremy Desplanches
|Kira Toussaint
|PJ Stevens
|Mie Nielsen
|Arno Kamminga
|Jenna Laukkanen
|Pieter Timmers
|Kimberly Buys
|Henrik Christiansen
|Kim Busch
