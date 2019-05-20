Freestyle Ace Henrik Christiansen Newest Member Of ISL Team Iron

Another elite swimmer has joined the ISL Team Iron squad in the form of Norwegian freestyle ace Henrik Christiansen. The 22-year-old holds his nation’s standards across the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events across both long course and short course meters, as well as the national record in the LCM 400m IM.

At the 2018 Short Course World Championships in China, Christiansen wrapped up 2 individual medals, taking the silver in the 400m free and bronze in the 1500m free. Also in 2018, Christiansen also got on the podium at the European Championships, collecting silver in the men’s 400m freestyle.

Christiansen recently competed at this year’s Stockholm Open where the man produced his lifetime best and NR time of 14:49.57 in the 1500m freestyle. His outing there remains the 5th fastest performance in the world this season.

Best Times:

LCM SCM 400 free 3:46.37 3:36.64 800 free 7:44.21 7:36.06 1500 free 14:49.67 14:19.39 400 IM 4:20.34 4:09.79

Team Iron roster as of May 20th: